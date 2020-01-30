What should investors do with Jubilant FoodWorks stock post Q3: buy, sell or hold?

Standalone revenue from operations growth of 14.1 percent year-on-year at Rs 1,059.6 crore.
Jubilant FoodWorks share price added over 2 percent in early trade on January 30 after the company reported its December quarter results.
The company's standalone profit grew 7.5 percent year-on-year at Rs 103.7 crore from Rs 96.5 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, standalone revenue from operations grew 14.1 percent YoY to Rs 1,059.6 crore.
Domino's same-store-sales growth stood at 5.9 percent for the quarter, largely in line with street estimates of 5-7 percent.
Also Read - Jubilant Foodworks Q3 profit rises 7.5%, misses estimates; same-store-sales growth at 5.9%
Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 2,020 from Rs 1,655 per share
The company's Q3 profit missed the estimates, but the mid-term story remains intact. It is well placed in the attractive Indian food services business.
Proven strategies & good execution track record are the positives, while any weakness in the stock may be an enhanced buying opportunity.
The research house raised revenues but lowered EPS estimates by 3-7 percent post-earnings.
Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Downgrade to add from buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,900 from Rs 1,600 per share
The 5.9 percent same-store-sales growth is healthy in the backdrop of the wider macro slowdown. However, the step-up in store expansion pace reflects the company's confidence in demand.
The research houses like the company as a structural play on high-growth organised QSR opportunity.
Credit Suisse | Rating: Underperform | Target: Raised to Rs 1,460 from Rs 1,300 per share
Credit Suisse remained cautious at current valuations as the demand environment remains challenging. The food aggregators could see a return of aggressiveness if they raise funds.
Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,900 per share
The continuing focus on cost rationalisation helped the company to mitigate input cost pressures. The improvement in SSSg & step-up in store expansion drives confidence.
MS lowered FY20-FY22 earnings estimates by 4 percent and likes the strategy of focusing on accelerating same-store sales growth.
At 09:19 hrs, Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,781.75, up Rs 37.00, or 2.12 percent on the BSE.Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.