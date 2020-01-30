App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What should investors do with Jubilant FoodWorks stock post Q3: buy, sell or hold?

Standalone revenue from operations growth of 14.1 percent year-on-year at Rs 1,059.6 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jubilant FoodWorks share price added over 2 percent in early trade on January 30 after the company reported its December quarter results.

The company's standalone profit grew 7.5 percent year-on-year at Rs 103.7 crore from Rs 96.5 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, standalone revenue from operations grew 14.1 percent YoY to Rs 1,059.6 crore.

Domino's same-store-sales growth stood at 5.9 percent for the quarter, largely in line with street estimates of 5-7 percent.

Close

Also Read - Jubilant Foodworks Q3 profit rises 7.5%, misses estimates; same-store-sales growth at 5.9%

related news

Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 2,020 from Rs 1,655 per share

The company's Q3 profit missed the estimates, but the mid-term story remains intact. It is well placed in the attractive Indian food services business.

Proven strategies & good execution track record are the positives, while any weakness in the stock may be an enhanced buying opportunity.

The research house raised revenues but lowered EPS estimates by 3-7 percent post-earnings.

Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Downgrade to add from buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,900 from Rs 1,600 per share

The 5.9 percent same-store-sales growth is healthy in the backdrop of the wider macro slowdown. However, the step-up in store expansion pace reflects the company's confidence in demand.

The research houses like the company as a structural play on high-growth organised QSR opportunity.

Credit Suisse | Rating: Underperform | Target: Raised to Rs 1,460 from Rs 1,300 per share

Credit Suisse remained cautious at current valuations as the demand environment remains challenging. The food aggregators could see a return of aggressiveness if they raise funds.

Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,900 per share

The continuing focus on cost rationalisation helped the company to mitigate input cost pressures. The improvement in SSSg & step-up in store expansion drives confidence.

MS lowered FY20-FY22 earnings estimates by 4 percent and likes the strategy of focusing on accelerating same-store sales growth.

At 09:19 hrs, Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,781.75, up Rs 37.00, or 2.12 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 09:35 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jubilant Foodworks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.