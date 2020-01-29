Jubilant Foodworks Q3 profit rises 7.5%, misses estimates; same-store-sales growth at 5.9%

Q11. If Coyote Pizza and Rick Rat’s Pizza were the discarded names, which name was ultimately chosen? (Image: Pixabay)

Jubilant Foodworks, the master franchise for Domino's Pizza in India (Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh), reported a 7.5 percent year-on-year growth in Q3FY20 standalone profit, missing analyst expectations on January 29.

The bottom line for the quarter stood at Rs 103.7 crore, increased from Rs 96.5 crore in the same period last year.

Standalone revenue from operations growth of 14.1 percent year-on-year at Rs 1,059.6 crore matched analyst expectations.

The poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 had estimated profit at Rs 120 crore on revenue of Rs 1,050 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

Domino's same-store-sales growth at 5.9 percent for the quarter was largely in line with street estimates range of 5-7 percent YoY.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 35.4 percent to Rs 231 crore and margin expanded by 340bps to 21.8 percent in Q3FY20, dented by higher other expenses and lower gross margin.

Gross margin for the quarter stood at 74.9 percent, contracting from 75.6 percent in the same period last year.