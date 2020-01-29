App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Foodworks Q3 profit rises 7.5%, misses estimates; same-store-sales growth at 5.9%

Domino's same-store-sales growth at 5.9 percent for the quarter was largely in line with street estimates range of 5-7 percent YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Q11. If Coyote Pizza and Rick Rat’s Pizza were the discarded names, which name was ultimately chosen? (Image: Pixabay)
Q11. If Coyote Pizza and Rick Rat’s Pizza were the discarded names, which name was ultimately chosen? (Image: Pixabay)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jubilant Foodworks, the master franchise for Domino's Pizza in India (Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh), reported a 7.5 percent year-on-year growth in Q3FY20 standalone profit, missing analyst expectations on January 29.

The bottom line for the quarter stood at Rs 103.7 crore, increased from Rs 96.5 crore in the same period last year.

Standalone revenue from operations growth of 14.1 percent year-on-year at Rs 1,059.6 crore matched analyst expectations.

Close

The poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 had estimated profit at Rs 120 crore on revenue of Rs 1,050 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

related news

Domino's same-store-sales growth at 5.9 percent for the quarter was largely in line with street estimates range of 5-7 percent YoY.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 35.4 percent to Rs 231 crore and margin expanded by 340bps to 21.8 percent in Q3FY20, dented by higher other expenses and lower gross margin.

For All Earnings Related News - Click Here

Gross margin for the quarter stood at 74.9 percent, contracting from 75.6 percent in the same period last year.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,739.75, down Rs 14.80, or 0.84 percent on the BSE at 1507 hours IST.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 03:28 pm

tags #Jubilant Foodworks #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.