App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Voltas, Amber well-placed to weather the COVID-19 storm: Edelweiss

"Voltas will maintain its leadership position while Amber will gain from structural shift in RAC manufacturing to India," said Edelweiss Research.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Generally, once the summer season starts, sales of air conditioners go through the roof. But this year is different as the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus has disrupted the lives of citizens.

Since the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus outbreak will spill on to spending on some of the discretionary items, AC makers are bound to feel the heat.

"We believe the entire season will be a washout due to fear of COVID-19 and with the further extension of the lockdown. We expect sales in FY21 to be severely impacted due to the lockdown and expect de-growth on a high base of last year. Room Air Conditioning (RAC) being a high-ticket discretionary item, which requires professional installation, is likely to see a relatively slower bounce back in demand," Edelweiss Research said in a report.

The report also stated that Voltas and Amber Enterprises stand out with lower net debt and better return ratios.

Close

AC Financial 18052020

related news

Room air conditioners demand in India: In FY16, 4 million units of room air conditioners were sold and since then we were witnessing a growth of over 14 percent each fiscal till FY18. However, in FY19 we witnessed just 4 percent growth but was expecting 15 percent growth in FY20.

AC Demand new 18052020

India RAC Market Share in FY19: In India, Voltas leads the air condition market share with 23 percent, followed by LG and Blue star with 16 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

AC Mkt share 18052020

Stock Performance: From the listed entity, in the last one year, air conditioner maker Amber Enterprises remained top performer with 56 percent surge, followed by Whirlpool of India and Hitachi Air Conditioning with rising 42 percent and 29 percent respectively.  However, Blue Star and Havells were down over 30 percent each.

Edelweiss research recommendation:  "We have two companies under our coverage - Voltas and Amber Emprises - in this sector. We believe FY21 will be a challenging one for both companies. However, we maintain our long-term positive outlook on Voltas and Amber. Voltas will maintain its leadership position in RAC with diversification creating opportunities to scale up its business while Amber will gain from a structural shift in RAC manufacturing to India.

"We have downward revised our earnings estimates for both the companies, Voltas by 25.2% for FY21 and Amber Enterprises by 20 percent and 22 percent for FY21/FY22, respectively. We maintain our 'BUY' rating on Voltas and Amber Enterprises with a revised target price of INR 640 and INR 1500 per share valuing the company at 32x and 20x FY22E earnings (EPS). At CMP, Voltas trades at 31x/22x on FY21/22E EPS respectively and Amber Enterprises trades at 20x/15x on FY21/21E EPS respectively."

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 07:19 pm

tags #Amber Enterprises #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Stocks to Watch #Voltas

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board exams cancelled; Class 12 exams postponed

Coronavirus lockdown | Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board exams cancelled; Class 12 exams postponed

Hello, This is... | How long will it take for the tourism sector to bounce back?

Hello, This is... | How long will it take for the tourism sector to bounce back?

Lockdown impact: WeWork India to lay off around 100 employees

Lockdown impact: WeWork India to lay off around 100 employees

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.