Tera Software share price locked at upper circuit after company receives work orders worth Rs 396.47 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Tera Software shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit after company received work orders worth Rs 396.47 crore.

Tera Software has got work orders worth Rs 396.47 crore (including GST) from Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL) and Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), the company said in the press release.

The company said it has signed agreements with DVVNL and PVVNL for the aforesaid work orders for door to door meter reading, on spot bill generation, bill distribution and bill collection in cluster-5 (Agra-1, Agra-2 and Aligarh Distribution Zones of DVVNL) and in cluster-1 (Meerut, Saharanpur and Noida Distribution Zones of PVVNL) for total 56,10,006 consumers in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 11:41 hrs Tera Software was quoting at Rs 51.95, up Rs 2.45, or 4.95 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 85 and a 52-week low of Rs 25.10 on 19 July, 2021 and 06 October, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.88 percent below its 52-week high and 106.97 percent above its 52-week low.