MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Tera Software share price locked at upper circuit after company receives work orders worth Rs 396.47 crore

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 85 and a 52-week low of Rs 25.10 on 19 July, 2021 and 06 October, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 01:17 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tera Software shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit after company received work orders worth Rs 396.47 crore.

Tera Software has got work orders worth Rs 396.47 crore (including GST) from Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL) and Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), the company said in the press release.

The company said it has signed agreements with DVVNL and PVVNL for the aforesaid work orders for door to door meter reading, on spot bill generation, bill distribution and bill collection in cluster-5 (Agra-1, Agra-2 and Aligarh Distribution Zones of DVVNL) and in cluster-1 (Meerut, Saharanpur and Noida Distribution Zones of PVVNL) for total 56,10,006 consumers in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 11:41 hrs Tera Software was quoting at Rs 51.95, up Rs 2.45, or 4.95 percent on the BSE.

Close

Related stories

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 85 and a 52-week low of Rs 25.10 on 19 July, 2021 and 06 October, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.88 percent below its 52-week high and 106.97 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Tera Software
first published: Sep 30, 2021 01:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.