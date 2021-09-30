MARKET NEWS

Live now
auto refresh
September 30, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat on expiry day; PSU banks gain, IOB spikes 20%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, PSU bank index up over 2 percent, while selling is seen in the metal and oil & gas names. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading in the green.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,368.14-45.13 -0.08%
    Nifty 5017,688.05-23.25 -0.13%
    Nifty Bank37,718.35-24.65 -0.07%
    Nifty 50 17,688.05 -23.25 (-0.13%)
    Thu, Sep 30, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Sun Pharma831.0019.70 +2.43%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Power Grid Corp190.05-5.00 -2.56%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2518.6555.20 +2.24%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy22722.50-142.05 -0.62%


  • September 30, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 19.21 points or 0.03% at 59394.06, and the Nifty shed 14.80 points or 0.08% at 17696.50. Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors are the top gainers while Power Grid, Bajaj Auto and ONGC dragged the most.

    Among the sectors, PSU Bank and Pharma are trading in the green while metals and energy indices are under pressure.

  • September 30, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors 

    As the shortage of certain commodities affect US, UK and China its effects can be seen on emerging market currencies and to some extent on equities. Dollar spiked up by 60 paise in two days and rupee still looks vulnerable to the vagaries. 

    Importers need to buy the dips to 74.10 and exporters to keep selling a bit slowly at higher levels as once things normalize, fall will be equally fast. For the day sell near 74.35 and buy near 74.10 could be the trade.

  • September 30, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

    Adani Green Energy to acquire 40 MW operational solar asset in Odisha:

    Adani Renewable Energy (MH) (AREMHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL), has signed definitive agreements with Essel Green Energy Pvt Ltd to acquire 100% economic value in an SPV that owns 40 MW operating solar project in Odisha. The project has a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for Rs 4.235 per unit, with remaining PPA life of about 22 years, company said in its release.

    Adani Green Energy Limited was quoting at Rs 1,138.00, up Rs 5.20, or 0.46 percent.

  • September 30, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened 11 paise lower at 74.26 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 74.15.

  • September 30, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices continued to trade flat on September 30 ahead of the F&O Expiry.

    At 10:00 IST, the Sensex was up 33.23 points or 0.06% at 59446.50, and the Nifty was up 0.20 points or 0.00% at 17711.50. About 1835 shares have advanced, 833 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.

  • September 30, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index rose over a percent supported by the IOB, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra

  • September 30, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities:

    The spot rupee closed 10 paise higher at 74.14 on Wednesday on the back of a strength in the US Dollar and weakness in domestic stocks. However, the gains were muted due to dollar flows in the ongoing IPO and corporate dollar sales. 

    With US Dollar Index trading at the highest level since November 2020 and Brent crude firm, we expect USDINR to remain well supported above 73.90 levels. Over the near term, we expect a range of 73.80 and 74.60 on spot.
     

  • September 30, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

    BSE Realty index added 1 percent led by the Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, Sunteck Realty

  • September 30, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Invesco, OFI Global drag Zee to NCLT over delay in EGM

    Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC have filed a petition against Zee Entertainment Enterprises, before the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, under Sections 98(1) and 100 of the Companies Act, 2013, requesting the tribunal to order an extraordinary general meeting of the company.  Click to Read More

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 307.40, down Rs 2.40, or 0.77 percent.

  • September 30, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Glenmark Pharma gets marketing approval for Ryaltris nasal spray

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received marketing approval for its fixed-dose combination nasal spray Ryaltris in 13 countries across the EU and UK. Glenmark is set to launch Ryaltris directly in the markets of Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and the UK, company said in its press release.

    Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 512.55, up Rs 3.35, or 0.66 percent on the BSE.

