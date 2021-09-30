Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat on expiry day; PSU banks gain, IOB spikes 20%

September 30, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 19.21 points or 0.03% at 59394.06, and the Nifty shed 14.80 points or 0.08% at 17696.50. Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors are the top gainers while Power Grid, Bajaj Auto and ONGC dragged the most.

Among the sectors, PSU Bank and Pharma are trading in the green while metals and energy indices are under pressure.