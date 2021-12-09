MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Shriram Properties: Ajcon Global

Ajcon Global has come out with its report on Shriram Properties. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 09, 2021.

December 09, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST
 
 
Ajcon Global IPO report on Shriram Properties


Shriram Properties is part of the Shriram Group, which is a prominent business group with four decades of operating history in India and a well‐ recognized brand in the retail financial services sector and several other industries. The Company believes that its relationship with the Shriram Group provides it with strong brand recall and that will benefit, and will continue to benefit, from the trust and confidence that homebuyers, lenders, financial investors, landowners, development partners, contractors and other stakeholders place in the Shriram brand and its operational history.



Valuation and Outlook


At the upper end of the price band of ₹118, the Company's IPO is valued at Price/Book Value of 2.3x which is at a discount to peers and the pricing looks reasonable. In terms of EV/EBITDA, the company is valued at a multiple of 15x. We recommend investors to "SUBSCRIBE" to the issue due to the following factors.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Ajcon Global #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Shriram Properties #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 9, 2021 12:19 pm

