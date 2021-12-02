MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:1 day left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Rategain Travel Technologies: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its report on Rategain Travel Technologies. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 02, 2021.

Broker Research
December 02, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher IPO report on Rategain Travel Technologies


RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain) is among leading distribution technology companies globally in travel and hospitality (T&H) industry. In highly fragmented market, the company is well positioned to capture wallet share given 1) its comprehensive, inter-operable, innovative industry specific solutions and 2) marquee client base. Rising adoption of technology in T&H industry and increasing demand for third-party technology vendors due to COVID-19 is likely to double serviceable market to $8.45 bn in CY25E for RateGain. Revenue decreased by 37% in FY21, impacted by covid-19. Signs of recovery in T&H industry are visible as number of active customers for RateGain grew by robust 9% in H1FY22 vs FY21. It showed strong operating performance with adjusted EBITDA margins at 9.44% in FY21 vs 7.97% in FY20. In spite of revenue decline, underlying business metrics remained healthy with steady gross revenue retention, increase in active customer count, healthy gross margins and increasing NPS scores.



Valuation and Outlook


The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs3.75 bn and OFS of up to 22.6 mn (up to Rs9.60 bn) shares by selling shareholders (Exhibit 5 details use of offer proceeds). Price band of Rs. 405-425 implies P/S of 18x on FY21 sales (of Rs2.5bn). Global vertical SaaS peers are trading at average P/S of ~14x FY21 sales. We believe premium valuations are justified given - 1) its superior product portfolio integrated across all value chain partners enables it to access data at granular level which cannot be easily replicated and 2) highly predictable, scalable and profitable business model. We recommend investors to subscribe for long term gains. Risks: 1) revenue dependent on a single industry (T&H), 2) high client concentration and 3) considerable contingent liabilities .


For all recommendations report, click here

Close

Related stories


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Prabhudas Lilladher Upcoming Issues. #Rategain Travel Technologies #subscribe
first published: Dec 2, 2021 03:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.