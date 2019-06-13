App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Wipro, SAIL, Music Broadcast, PFC, Tiger Logistics, Reliance Nippon

Tiger Logistics | Reliance Nippon | Greenply Industries | Edelweiss Financial Services and IIFL Finance are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Tata Motors: Group May total global wholesale sales down 23 percent at 82,374 units YoY. JLR global sales at 39,895 units.

SAIL: Company likely to auction three loss-making steel plants - CNBC-TV18 sources

Mercator: RBI approved the amendment of the existing terms and conditions of the $16,000,000 4.75% Unsecured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) issued by the company.

Wipro: Company partners with Moogsoft to deliver next-gen AIOps solutions.

Kopran: Unlisted preference shares would be redeemed on the due date in June as per the terms of the issue out of accumulated profits.

Allahabad Bank decided for a downward revision of MCLR by 05 basis points (bps) across different tenors

Tiger Logistics: CARE revised the outlook of credit rating for bank facilities to negative from stable.

Tiger Logistics: Company bagged Contract for handling the export logistics for the Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited.

Music Broadcast: Company entered into a definitive binding agreement for the acquisition of Reliance Broadcast Network Limited (Big FM).+

NTPC signed JV agreement with East Delhi Municipal Corporation with equity participation of 74:26

Power Finance Corporation: Company successfully tapped the international market and raised $1 billion through Reg- S bonds in one go.

KPI Global Infrastructure: Due to other pre-occupations, Raghavendra Rao Bondada, Independent Director has tendered his resignation from the board of directors.

Sharda Motor Industries: Exhaust Technology Private Limited becomes the joint venture company of Eberspaecher Exhaust Technology International GmbH and Sharda Motor Industries.

Greenply Industries: Company entered into an agreement for investment of Rs 1.80 crore (i.e. 30 percent) in the equity share capital of Nemani Panels Pvt. Ltd., (a newly incorporated company for setting-up a manufacturing unit of Plywood and allied products at Bareilly, U.P.) promoted by Bareilly Plyboards Pvt. Ltd. (an existing company manufacturing and selling Plywood and allied products).

IIFL Finance: IIFL Securities has allotted one fully paid up equity share of Rs 2 each of IIFL Securities for every one fully paid up equity shares of Rs 2 each held by shareholders of IIFL Finance (erstwhile IIFL Holdings Limited) and IIFL Wealth Management has allotted one fully paid up equity shares of Rs 2 each of IIFL Wealth Management for every seven fully paid up equity shares of Rs 2 each held by the shareholders of IIFL Finance on June 06, 2019.

IFCI: Company appointed Shri Rajesh Kumar Gupta, General Manager as Chief Risk Officer till March 31, 2021.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Subsidiary ECL Finance and flagship NBFC of Edelweiss Group and Bank of Baroda signed an agreement to form a strategic partnership to explore co-lending / co-origination opportunities.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management: Reliance Capital to sell 2.86 percent stake in company via offer for sale on June 13 and 14.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 07:39 am

