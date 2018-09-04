Stocks in the news: Persistent Systems, Reliance Capital, Idea, NHPC, VST Tillers

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Idea Cellular allotted NCD worth Rs 1500 crore

Reliance Capital board meeting on September 11 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Axis Bank: The lender allots over 2 lakh shares at Rs 2 each under its employee stock options scheme (ESOPs).

Jet Airways - ICRA revised long term rating to ICRA BB from ICRA BB+

Persistent Systems: The company has acquired Herald Tech.

Hotel Leela Ventures clarified on media report that company is in coordination with JM Financial has been evaluating various options for viable restructuring, Including sale/monetisation of non core assets, sale of hotels, or getting equity from a strategic investor for reduction of debt

GMR Infra divests stake in four Indonesian firms

NSEL scam: Sebi grants Motilal Oswal 3 weeks to reply to SCN

GTL Infrastructure moves HC against action under Bankruptcy Code

Reliance Infra: The firm has paid Rs 2,640 crore outstanding electricity dues to Maharashtra government.

NHPC signed MoU with BHEL for consultancy and joint cooperation in Hydro-electric Projects in India for a period of 3 years from the date of signing

Marico: Company aims up to 10% volume growth, healthy market share gains in 5 years

Soril Infra Resources board meeting on September 6 to consider preferential issue of equity shares/convertible securities of the Company, to promoter group and/or their PACs

VST Tillers sell 1646 power tillers and 517 tractors in August 2018

Yuken India fixed September 14 as record date for bonus issue

Kirloskar Brothers - Karnataka, Koppal Mines and Minerals Private Limited- is no more part of the Promoter Group

Celestial Biolabs: Ganesh Kumar bought 2,23,679 shares at Rs 18.21 per share.

Hikal: The International Finance Corporation sold 39,82,517 shares at Rs 166.51 per share. Ashish Kacholia bought 20, 00,000 shares at Rs 166.50.

IG Petrochemicals: Birla Mutual Fund A/C Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund bought 5,00,000 shares at Rs 480 per share. Shekhavati Investment Corporation Limited sold 10,27,804 shares at Rs 480.02 per share