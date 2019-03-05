Stocks in the news: Jet Airways, RIL, Indian Hume Pipe, IRB Infra, Hero Moto, Aurobindo, Tata Motors

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Jet Airways: An additional four aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements.

Reliance Industries: Subsidiary Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL) acquired software company C-Square Info Solutions Private Limited and logistics services platform company Grab A Grub Services Private Limited.

Hindustan Zinc: Kiran Agarwal is appointed as Additional Director and Chairman of the company.

JSW Steel: Company and Duferco International Trading Holding SA aligned their strategic goals in a landmark $700 million 5-year advance payment and supply agreement (APSA).

Kolte-Patil Developers: Company invests Rs 70 crore in its subsidiary Kolte-Patil I-Ven Townships (Pune) Ltd.

Capacite Infraprojects: Board approved Scheme of Amalgamation amongst CIPL-PPSL-Yongnam Joint Venture Constructions Private Limited, company and their respective shareholders.

Indian Hume Pipe: Company received three letters of intent for the works aggregating to Rs 187.06 crore from Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation, Nagpur.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: Company secured order worth about Rs 475 crore. The cumulative order booking during the financial year 2018-19 is about Rs 1,800 crore.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech completed acquisition of 100% shareholding of Nielsen+Partner Unternehmensberater GmbH, Hamburg, Germany, along with its identified subsidiaries

RBI levied an aggregate penalty of Rs 4 crore on Karnataka Bank

NLC India commissioned solar power projects in Tamil Nadu

Union Bank of India: Stakeholders Relationship Committee (SRC) of the bank approved issue price of Rs 58.49 per share for new equity shares to be issued to the eligible employees of the bank under Union Bank of India Employee Share Purchase Scheme (Union Bank - ESPS). The offer will open for subscription by eligible employees on March 7 and will close on March 16.

Equitas Holdings: CRISIL revised the outlook on long term facilities rating of subsidiary, Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited from A/Stable to A/Positive.

GHIAL a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure has divested its 100% stake in its subsidiary Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy

Central Bank of India approved raising of equity capital by issue of upto 68,72,48,322 equity shares at the issue price of Rs 37.25 per equity share aggregating to Rs 2,560 crore

Bank of Baroda appointed Hasmukh Adhia as non-Executive chairman

HOEC adds yet another block to its North East Portfolio

Ramco System positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Multi-Country Payroll Platform

Sterlite Tech wins Intertek’s (US) Zero Waste to Landfill certification for its optical fibre cable manufacturing plant in Rakholi, Silvassa

BHEL installs first Solar Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station in the upcoming network of Charging Stations on Delhi-Chandigarh highway

Tata Communications appoints Sumeet Walia as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

IRB Infrastructure Developers: Company successfully completed Hyderabad Outer Ring Road project and accordingly handed over the project to Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited.

Aurobindo Pharma: Company completed the acquisition of seven marketed oncology injectable products, intellectual property and commercial infrastructure from US-based Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Snowman Logistics: Company appointed Mamoru Yokoo as an additional director of the company.

Take Solutions: Company announced mergers of step-down subsidiaries in USA.

Coal India: February coal production up 6.5 percent at 58.05 million tonne, April-February FY19 coal production rises 6.6 percent to 527.70 million tonne YoY. February offtake up 3 percent at 51.45 million tonne and April-February offtake increases 4.5 percent to 548.49 million tonne YoY.

Hero Motocorp: February sales fall 2 percent to 6,17,215 units YoY.

Sunteck Realty: Company issued commercial paper of Rs 25 crore.

Tata Motors: On a media report saying Tata to explore options including JLR stake sale, the company clarified that there is no truth to the rumours that Tata Motors is looking to divest its stake in JLR and it would not like to comment further on any market speculation.

Biocon: Company appoints Dr Christiane Hamacher as CEO of Biocon Biologics India Limited.

Nucleus Software Exports: Board approved a scheme of amalgamation between wholly owned subsidiaries, Virstra I-Technology Services Limited and Avon Mobility Solutions Private Limited and company.

HT Media: Company has entered into share purchase agreements with the shareholders of NRL (subsidiary of Next Mediaworks Limited), to purchase 3,68,08,001 equity shares (constituting 48.6 percent stake) in NRL.

Dr Lal PathLabs: Company received an intimation from Arun Duggal, Independent Director, tendering his resignation.

VST Tillers Tractors: February sales dips to 2,076 units versus 3,478 units YoY.

KEI Industries: CARE reaffirmed CGR 3+ rating assigned to the corporate governance practices adopted by the company.

Steel Strips Wheels: Company achieved February 2019 total wheel rim sales of 12.83 lakh versus 13.03 lakh in February 2018 representing a de-growth of 1 percent YoY.

Medico Remedies: Company purchased adjoining manufacturing unit at Palghar.

Cochin Shipyard: Company signed contracts with Utkarsh Advisory Services Private Limited, Mumbai, (part of JSW group) for construction and delivery of 4 Nos. 8000 T mini bulk carriers.

Shivan Autotech: Company has achieved approximately 29 percent increase in sales in February 2019 compared to corresponding month in the previous financial year.

Lakshmi Machine Works: The company received a communication from LIC of India for withdrawal of nomination of V Sathyakumar, Nominee Director of LIC and filing of fresh nomination for appointing Anil Gupta as Nominee Director of LIC on the board of directors of the company.

Aster DM Healthcare: Company increased its shareholding in subsidiary Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Limited to 73.22 percent from 70.68 percent earlier and in Prerana Hospital Limited to 84.93 percent from 80.80 percent earlier.

Tata Motors: February sales drop 3 percent to 57,221 units versus 58,993 units YoY.

TVS Motor Company: Company registered a growth of 3 percent with sales increasing from 2,90,673 units in February 2018 to 2,99,353 units in February 2019.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sales in February fall 14 percent to 62,630 units versus 73,077 units YoY.

Himatsingka partners with the Iconix Brand group on the Royal Velvet brand

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Meghmani Organics: Company, on March 8, to consider and approve interim dividend on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2018-19.

Tata Metaliks: Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders to be held on March 25.

Xpro India: Board meeting is scheduled on March 8 to consider strategies and opportunities for the company's Biax Unit - I at Barjora and to approve a course of action including, if considered appropriate, sale/transfer of the company's Biax Unit - I at Barjora and the obtaining of necessary enabling approvals.

Excel Crop Care: Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders to be held on March 30.

Prabhat Dairy: Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders will be held on March 26.

Corporation Bank: Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the bank to be held on March 27.

UCO Bank: Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the bank to be held on March 25.

The Investment Trust Of India: Board meeting is scheduled on March 7 to consider the scheme of amalgamation of ITI Reinsurance Limited with the company.

Sheela Foam: Officials of the company will be meeting with various investors on March 5 in Mumbai.

Allahabad Bank: EGM of shareholders of the bank scheduled to be held on March 26, 2019.

Tata Steel: Company's officials will meet Trinity Alps Capital and Rare Enterprises on March 6.

Brigade Enterprises: Company's officials will investors on March 5 in Hong Kong.

R Systems International: Investors/analysts call of the company will be held on March 5 to discuss the financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended on December 2018.

PI Industries: Company's officials will meet Phillip Capital (India) on March 7, Motilal Oswal on March 14 and India Capital Growth Fund (ICGQ) on March 14.

Usha Martin: Extraordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on March 30.

Hindustan Fluorocarbons: Board meeting is scheduled on March 11 to consider the sale of 66 acres 13 gunthas vacant surplus land, and entering the agreement with MSTC E-auction.

Valecha Engineering: Board meeting to be held on March 11 to consider the issue of debt securities.

Shriram City Union Finance: Company's officials will meet Motilal Oswal Securities & ICICI Securities on March 7, and Motilal Oswal Securities on March 9.

Bulk Deals on March 01

NSE

BL Kashyap and Sons: Virwani Jitendra Mohandas sold 11,64,292 shares of the company at Rs 21.42 per share.

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery: Zuari Investments sold 32,69,026 shares of the company at 30 paise per share.

Proseed India: Krishnam Raju M sold 5 lakh shares of the company at 42 paise per share.

Anup Engineering: Enam Asset Management Company sold 54,787 shares of the company at Rs 472.5 per share.

Tourism Finance Corporation: Rajasthan Global Securities sold 5,44,634 shares of the company at Rs 118.62 per share.

Viji Finance: Vijay Kothari sold 5,61,417 shares of the company at 70 paise per share.

BSE

Aavas Financiers: Matthews International Funds A/C Matthews India Fund bought 4,04,915 shares of the company at Rs 1,070.10 per share whlie Amundi Funds SBI FM Equity India sold 4,47,963 shares of the company at same price.

(For more bulk deals, click here)