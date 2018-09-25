Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, Infosys, Dena Bank, Moser Baer, HFCL, Dilip Buildcon, DHFL

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Kajaria Ceramics: Board approved acquisition of 30 lakh equity shares of Kajaria Floera Ceramics Private Limited (Fleora), a subsidiary company and approved incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company in USA by making investment/loan not exceeding $1 million.

Unichem Laboratories: ICRA assigned a long-term rating of A+ with a stable outlook for Rs 30 crore Line of Credit (LOC) of the company.

Vakrangee: Company entered into distribution agreement with Aditya Birla Housing Finance, which shall offer distribution of home loan and other related products through Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras.

Adlabs Entertainment: Company to develop and operate a new entertainment park in Amaravathi, Andhra Pradesh.

Mangalam Drugs & Organics: Company received the final approval from WHO for the drug Efavirenz.

ABB: Company launched its most economical charging solution for electric vehicles.

Zensar Technologies: Company launched 3 in 1 Insurance Module, which provides insurance companies a centralised data environment across consumer, agent and employee data. Company selected as IT transformation partner by Ruffer LLP - To help enhance its 'client first' approach.

Oriental Bank of Commerce: CARE revised ratings of several bonds.

Jubilant Life Sciences: Company's material wholly-owned subsidiary, Jubilant Pharma (JPL) proposes to organise exploratory meetings with one or more international institutional investors between September 25 and November 30 in connection with JPL's proposed plan of fund raising.

ICICI Bank: Committee of Executive Directors of the bank approved the proposed offshore borrowings by way of issuances of debt instruments and certificate of deposits by the Bank subject to business requirements/ market conditions.

Yes Bank clarifies on news report "RBI slaps Yes Bank with Rs 38 crore over GST Violations': Heading used by news agency is inappropriate and RBI has not imposed any fines/ penalties over GST violations on the bank. In addition, there has been no written communication in the form of a show-cause notice, or otherwise, provided to bank on the matter by the authorities.

Avenue Supermarts: CRISIL reaffirmed its rating of A1+ on commercial paper of Rs 200 crore (limit enhanced from Rs 70 crore).

Dilip Buildcon: Company declared as L-1 bidder for a new EPC project 'Navnera Barrage (Dam) under Phase 1/A', valued at Rs 601.02 crore by the Water Resource Department, Kota, Rajasthan.

Infosys: Public Services and Procurement Canada selects Infosys public services to deliver its electronic procurement solution.

Dena Bank: Board approved proposed amalgamation of bank with Bank of Baroda & Vijaya Bank.

Moser Baer India: National Company Law Tribunal has allowed liquidation of company.

Himachal Futuristic Communications: Company received purchase orders for Rs 558.36 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for PAN Indian Defence Communication Network.

DHFL: Brickwork Ratings India has validated its credit ratings for secured NCD worth Rs 29,000 crore, secured NCD worth Rs 12,000 crore and fixed deposit Rs 12,000 crore at AAA/Stable, AAA/Stable and FAAA/Stable respectively.

Shalby: ICRA upgraded the long-term ratings to A from A- on the term loans and fund based facilities aggregating to Rs 103.02 crore and revised outlook on the long-term rating to Positive from Stable.

Majesco: CCMSI selects Majesco Policy and Billing for P&C on Majesco Cloudlnsurer and Majesco Insurance Data & Analytics Platform.

Poddar Housing and Development, and Autoline Industries: Subsidiary Poddar Habitat Private Limited executed agreement to acquire a land admeasuring 102.50 acers in Chakan, Pune along with trunk infrastructure facilities, on a deferred payment terms from Autoline Industrial Parks Limited (subsidiary of Autoline Industries Limited).

Jost's Engineering: Company has paid Rs 40 lakh towards part payment of share application money for purchase of equity shares in the proposed right issue of MHE Rentals India Private Limited (company's subsidiary).

