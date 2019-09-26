App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: DHFL, Cipla, GSK Pharma, Sterlite Tech, Future Enterprises, CG Power, SRF

DHFL | Cipla | GlaxoSmithKline Pharma | Adani Enterprises | Future Enterprises and Sterlite Technologies are among stocks which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
2018 was a volatile year for the market, with the Nifty and Sensex almost wiping out the previous year's gains. Let's take a look at some of the factors that could move markets in 2019.
2018 was a volatile year for the market, with the Nifty and Sensex almost wiping out the previous year's gains. Let's take a look at some of the factors that could move markets in 2019.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

DHFL: The company defaulted in interest and principal payment on NCDs due on September 20.

Cipla: The company has launched Daptomycin for Injection, AP-rated generic equivalent of Cubicin for Injection in the United States.

Close

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory authorities have detected genotoxic nitrosamine NOMA in ranitidine products.

related news

Gravita India: Brickwork Ratings has revised the credit ratings of the company.

AstraZeneca Pharma: The company has received import and market permission in Form 45 (marketing authorization) from the Drugs Controller General of India.

Dredging Corporation of India: Brickwork Ratings has assigned "BWR AA+ (SO)" with "stable" outlook on the company's tax-free bonds.

Adani Enterprises: The company has incorporated Adani Mangalore International Airport.

CG Power appoints Ashish Kumar Guha as the chairman of the company

NLC India successfully completed remaining 351 MW of Solar Power Projects in the State of Tamilnadu

Indiabulls Real Estate has divested its remaining stake in existing JV Cos

Talwalkars Healthclubs: MCA granted extension of AGM for a period of 3 months from Septtember 30

Praxis Home Retail to consider raising funds on September 30

KRBL appoints Priyanka Sardana as non-executive independent director of the company w.e.f. September 25, 2019

Rane Madras - CRISIL reaffirmed long-term rating of 'CRlSlL A' with outlook revised to 'Stable' from 'Positive' and reaffirmed short-term rat¡ng of 'CRlSlL A1'

SRF - Supreme Court dismissed company's petition against the order of the Division Bench of Hon'ble Madhya Pradesh High Court order for penalty of Rs 28.8 crore

Paisalo Digital: Bank of Baroda has enhanced the credit facility, under Consortium Financial Facility Arrangement, by Rs 50 crores to the company.

Future Enterprises: Credit rating agency Acuite Ratings & Research has reaffirmed credit rating "ACUITE A1+ " assigned to the company's commercial paper.

Sterlite Technologies: Sterlite Global Venture (Mauritius), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 100 percent stake in Europe's Impact Data Solutions Group.

DIL - NCLT approves scheme of amalgamation of Fermenta Biotech with company

Adani Gas appoints Parag Parikh as chief financial officer

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 07:42 am

tags #Market Cues #Stocks in News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.