Stocks in the news: DHFL, Cipla, GSK Pharma, Sterlite Tech, Future Enterprises, CG Power, SRF

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

DHFL: The company defaulted in interest and principal payment on NCDs due on September 20.

Cipla: The company has launched Daptomycin for Injection, AP-rated generic equivalent of Cubicin for Injection in the United States.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory authorities have detected genotoxic nitrosamine NOMA in ranitidine products.

Gravita India: Brickwork Ratings has revised the credit ratings of the company.

AstraZeneca Pharma: The company has received import and market permission in Form 45 (marketing authorization) from the Drugs Controller General of India.

Dredging Corporation of India: Brickwork Ratings has assigned "BWR AA+ (SO)" with "stable" outlook on the company's tax-free bonds.

Adani Enterprises: The company has incorporated Adani Mangalore International Airport.

CG Power appoints Ashish Kumar Guha as the chairman of the company

NLC India successfully completed remaining 351 MW of Solar Power Projects in the State of Tamilnadu

Indiabulls Real Estate has divested its remaining stake in existing JV Cos

Talwalkars Healthclubs: MCA granted extension of AGM for a period of 3 months from Septtember 30

Praxis Home Retail to consider raising funds on September 30

KRBL appoints Priyanka Sardana as non-executive independent director of the company w.e.f. September 25, 2019

Rane Madras - CRISIL reaffirmed long-term rating of 'CRlSlL A' with outlook revised to 'Stable' from 'Positive' and reaffirmed short-term rat¡ng of 'CRlSlL A1'

SRF - Supreme Court dismissed company's petition against the order of the Division Bench of Hon'ble Madhya Pradesh High Court order for penalty of Rs 28.8 crore

Paisalo Digital: Bank of Baroda has enhanced the credit facility, under Consortium Financial Facility Arrangement, by Rs 50 crores to the company.

Future Enterprises: Credit rating agency Acuite Ratings & Research has reaffirmed credit rating "ACUITE A1+ " assigned to the company's commercial paper.

Sterlite Technologies: Sterlite Global Venture (Mauritius), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 100 percent stake in Europe's Impact Data Solutions Group.

DIL - NCLT approves scheme of amalgamation of Fermenta Biotech with company