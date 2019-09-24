App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Axis Bank, Wipro, Manappuram Finance, Indosolar, CG Power, Zensar Technologies

Axis Bank | Wipro | Manappuram Finance | Indosolar | NCC and Zensar Technologies are among stocks which are in news today.

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Axis Bank: ICRA has assigned "ICRA MAAA" rating with 'stable' outlook to the fixed deposit programme of the bank.

Wipro: The company collaborated with FEBRABAN to develop noomis, an online platform for the financial services industry in Brazil.

RattanIndia Power - Board meeting to be held on or after 26 September to consider various debt reduction measures

related news

Manappuram Finance: The board of the company has approved raising upto Rs 465 crore via NCDs.

Star Cement Buyback- Do not seek any deviation from the original proposed offer and going ahead with the proposal, subject to receipt of approval from SEBI

Indosolar: Promoter IDBI Capital has cut stake to 0.88 percent from 2.88 percent.

NCC: Promoter released a pledge on 1 lakh shares (0.02 percent equity) on September 17.

Biocon arm acquires 60,000 sq ft at TICEL Bio Park in Chennai

CG Power: Registrar Of Companies granted extension by 2 months and 15 days from September 30 to hold AGM for year ended March 31, 2019

DHFL to hold meeting with bank lenders on September Sep 25 to discuss the draft resolution plan and meeting with instituional creditors on September 27 to discuss draft resolution plan

Zensar Technologies: The company has expanded operations in Cape Town, South Africa.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management: The board approved the appointment of Mahadevan Veeramony as a non-executive independent director of the company at the AGM held on September 23.

Punjab & Sind Bank has reviewed the Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for different tenors

Apollo Hospitals' pharma biz rejig gets CCI clearance - PTI

Insider trading: Sebi imposes Rs 22 cr fine on Aurobindo Pharma, promoters, related entities - PTI

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 07:40 am

