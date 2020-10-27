172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-yes-bank-target-of-rs-9-emkay-global-financial-6021351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Yes Bank; target of Rs 9: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bearish on Yes Bank has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Yes Bank


Yes Bank has sustained profitability for a second quarter in a row with net profit at Rs1.3bn (vs. an estimated loss of Rs3.4bn), led by high margins and contained provisions. The GNPA ratio remained elevated but largely stable at 16.9%, benefiting from SC stay on NPA tagging. The downtrend in credit/deposits has been largely arrested. After a sharp run-down for the last one year, deposits grew 16% qoq, led by corporate/bulk deposits, but building a retail deposit base will be an arduous task. The bank has paid back RBI liquidity support of Rs500bn. The bank has Rs24bn in unrecognised NPAs (1.4% of loans) due to SC stay and SMA pool (+30 DPD) at Rs67bn (4% of loans). Covid-19-related cumulative contingent provisions stand at Rs19bn (1.2% of loans) but should be shored up as asset quality risk persists.



Outlook


RBI initiated bailout backed by large banks and recent capital raising from market reduced survival risk considerably but it will have to manoeuvre through Covid-19-led asset quality disruption and win stakeholders’ trust. Retain Sell with a TP of Rs9, given sub-par return ratios and unfavourable risk-reward with higher valuations than peers.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Sell #Yes Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.