172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-bharti-infratel-target-of-rs-165-emkay-global-financial-6021361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 165: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bearish on Bharti Infratel has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Bharti Infratel


BHIN reported a stable quarter, with a 3% sequential rise in EBITDA. Net tenancy additions jumped meaningfully to 2,116 after underperforming for the last few quarters, while energy margins continued the volatile trend and contracted 132bps qoq to stand at -3.3%. The improvement in net tenancy additions in the quarter indicates significant moderation in exits from VIL. Sharing factor, on a standalone basis, continued its negative trend for the tenth consecutive quarter. Management has now guided for energy margins toward the lower end of 0-3% range. Given the weak delivery in H1 we have cut FY21 energy margin estimates by 192bps. We have raised tower additions over FY21-23 on better than estimated additions in H1FY21.



Outlook


Though healthy tenancy additions in Q2 provide some positivity, consistency in this aspect is key for re-rating as VIL’s future still seems ambiguous. We maintain Sell rating with a revised TP of Rs165 (4x Sep’22E EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 12:56 pm

tags #Bharti Infratel #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Sell

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.