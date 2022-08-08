English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce Graphite India; target of Rs 390: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended reduce rating on Graphite India with a target price of Rs 390 in its research report dated August 07, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 08, 2022 / 09:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Graphite India


    Graphite India (GIL) is the largest Indian producer of graphite electrodes by total capacity. Its manufacturing capacity is 98000 tonnes per annum. While GIL manufactures a full range of graphite electrodes, it stays focused on the higher margin, large diameter, ultra-high power (UHP) electrodes • GIL has over 40 years of technical expertise in the industry.



    Outlook


    Going forward, we expect GIL’s consolidated operating performance to remain subdued, primarily due to muted performance from European operations. Hence, we downgrade the stock from HOLD to REDUCE. We value GIL at Rs 390, 6x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Graphite India - 080822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Graphite India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Reduce
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.