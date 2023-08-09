English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 705: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities recommended reduce rating on Alembic Pharma with a target price of Rs 705 in its research report dated August 07, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 09, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST
    Reduce

    Reduce

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on Alembic Pharma

    Alembic reported a healthy 17.7% YoY revenue growth driven by traction in the export business and APIs. Operational cost of three new plants impacted margins. Management does not expect any material escalation in overhead costs ahead. Company has launched only 5 products (15-20 filed) from the three new sites, which may not be able to improve profitability in the near term. India growth at 9% was higher than market growth and seasonality will likely play a pivotal role in driving growth for the next two quarters. We raise our FY24E / FY25E EPS by 9% / 7% to factor-in lower depreciation cost ahead. Post price run-up of 25% in last 1 month, the stock trades at an expensive 26x FY25E earnings.

    Outlook

    Downgrade to REDUCE with an increased target price of INR 705 (prior: INR 590) on 23x FY25E earnings of INR 31.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Alembic Pharma - 07 -08 - 2023 - isc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Alembic Pharma #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Reduce
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:29 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!