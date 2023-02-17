Pricol hits 52-week high after Minda Corp's likely stake buy; MD sees no synergy

Representative image

Pricol, which is an automotive components and precision engineered products manufacturer, saw its share price spike over 4 percent in early trade on February 17 after a large block deal in the counter.

While the buyers and sellers were not known immediately, it was reported earlier that Minda Corp was looking to acquire stake in the company.

At 9:20am, the stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 219.25 apiece on the NSE. The block deal saw 4.3 percent equity changes hands in multiple block deals.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 on February 17 that Minda Corp was looking to acquire up to 15.7 percent stake in Pricol through a reverse book building process.

Speaking to the channel, managing director of Pricol, Vikram Mohan said that he was not aware of this deal till late last night. "We do not see any synergies with Minda Corp. We are competitors, will not work with Minda Corp," he added.

As of December 2022 end, promoter and promoter group held 36.5 percent stake in the company, while public shareholding stood at 63.47 percent. "I have spoken to key institutional investors, they are firmly backing us. I have assurance of no sale from institutions which own 16 percent," said Mohan.