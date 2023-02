February 17, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher View on Nestle India

Nestle remains positive on long-term growth opportunity with focus on innovations, rural and semi-urban areas (RURBAN) penetration, sharp initiative led efficiency and optimum use of emerging trade channels.

Prabhudas Lilladher believes Rs 50 billion capex over next three years is testimony to the growth potential, even though it expects Nestle to cut dividend payout to fund growth plans.

4QCY22 results were slightly ahead of estimates, led by better than expected margins, superior margin mix and strong growth across large metros & smaller towns and across channels particularly MT, out-of-home (OOH) & E-commerce.

Long term growth drivers remain intact, led by 1) sustained expansion in rural reach (~ 20 percent of sales) 2) capacity increase in Maggi and confectionary 3) huge scope of growth in segments like coffee, ready-to-drink (RTD) & Chocolates and 4) channels of future like E-commerce (6.5 percent of revenues).

Broking firm estimate 11.2 percent PAT CAGR over CY21-24 and expect moderate returns in near term given pending capex and rich valuations of 59x CY24 EPS.

It has maintained accumulate with target price of Rs 21,021 (Rs 20,201 earlier).