App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: 'If Nifty holds 10,750, it could touch 11,100 in coming sessions'

We believe that as far Nifty is holding above 10,750 spot levels, the current trend is likely to move towards 11,100 levels in coming sessions.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shitij Gandhi

After a long weekend, Indian indices began the week with sharp gains as Nifty50 closed above 10,950-mark on Tuesday. Some hefty buying was seen in auto, PSU banks and metal counter which further supports the up move on broader indices.

On the derivative front, put writers were seen active in 10,800 & 10,900 strikes while call writers were also seen shifting to the higher band. This clearly indicates that bears are now losing control over the markets.

related news

The maximum open interest (OI) of nearly 28 lakh shares is held with 10700 put strike which should act as major support for the Nifty moving forward.

However, on the technical front, Nifty has taken a V-shaped recovery from lower levels and is now trading well above its long-term moving averages along with some value buying in mid-cap stocks.

We believe that as far Nifty is holding above 10,750 spot levels, the current trend is likely to move towards 11,100 levels in coming sessions.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 9-12% return in the next 1 month:

Muthoot Finance Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 635| Stop Loss: Rs 525| Upside 12%

The stock has been maintaining its uptrend and is holding well above its short and long-term moving averages.

This week we have observed fresh breakout in prices after a prolong consolidation of nearly two weeks along with some hefty volumes which suggest for more upside in prices moving forward.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of 565-570 for the upside target of 635 levels with a stop loss below 525.

Godrej Industries Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 540| Stop Loss: Rs 470| Upside 9%

The stock has been trading in a downward sloping channel since January 2019 with the formation of a lower high and lower bottom pattern on the daily interval.

However, last week the stock managed to take support around 470-480 zone and has risen back sharply above the falling trend line of the sloping channel.

Additionally, the stock has also given a breakout above the falling wedge pattern along with positive divergences on secondary oscillators.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of 495-500 for the upside target of 540 levels with a stop loss below 470.

AIA Engineering Limited: Buy| Target: Rs1985| Stop Loss: Rs 1650| Upside 12%

The stock has been consolidating in a broader range of 1530-1775 for more than three months along with consistent buying emerging at lower levels.

However, this week, we have observed a fresh breakout into prices after a prolong consolidation along with positive divergence on secondary oscillators.

Additionally, we have also observed a bullish flag breakout on weekly charts. So, traders can accumulate the stock in range of 1770-1790 for the upside target of 1985 levels with a stop loss below 1650.

(The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 08:22 am

tags #Podcast #Stocks Views

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Chandan Prabhakar Opens Up on Missing From The Kapil Sharma Show, Says ...

Australia Can Win World Cup with Smith and Warner: Warne

Ferrari Removes All Tobacco-related Branding for Australian GP

Adidas Executive Sentenced to Jail for Bribing Basketball Players

Priced at Rs 132 Crore, Bugatti La Voiture Noire is the World's Most E ...

Jio Effect: India Has The Most Inexpensive Mobile Data Rates in The Wo ...

Israeli Spacecraft Snaps Ultimate Selfie on Way to Moon

JIPMER MBBS 2019 Notification Expected to Release Today @ jipmer.edu.i ...

BJP Politicising Balakot Air Strike by Throwing About Numbers On Casua ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

RJ Balaji on LKG's success, moving away from supporting roles, and upc ...

In Kerala's Chettikulangara Devi Temple, devotees set on defying ban o ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Rising hopes on economic growth, low inflation likely to result in sal ...

Oppo F11 Pro first impressions: Great overall package for competitive ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

Kylie Jenner beats Mark Zuckerberg to become the world’s youngest se ...

Akshay Kumar was literally 'on fire’ at the launch of his Amazon Pri ...

Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Time when Sridevi shared her little ange ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji treats fans to a sneak peek from the sets of ...

Janhvi Kapoor will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predi ...

Malang: Disha Patani flaunts her 8k coffee mug while Aditya Roy Kapur ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.