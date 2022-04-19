English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Tune into a special webinar on ‘Recasting the Spot Gold Trade in India’, today at 4 pm. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Pennar Industries share price jumps as company wins orders worth Rs 498 crore

    Pennar Industries share price rose more than 7 percent intraday on April 19 after company said that it has received orders for its various business verticals.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
    Pennar Industries

    Pennar Industries

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Pennar Industries share price rose more than 7 percent intraday on April 19 after company said that it has received orders for its various business verticals.

    Pennar Group, a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, has bagged orders worth Rs 498 crore across its various business verticals, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

    pennar

    The said orders have been received during the months of February and March 2022 and are expected to be executed within the next two quarters, company added.

    At 1:39pm Pennar Industries was quoting at Rs 40.30 apiece, up Rs 1.65, or 4.27 percent on the BSE.

    Close

    Related stories

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 47.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 16.40 on 20 January, 2022 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 15.95 percent below its 52-week high and 145.73 percent above its 52-week low.

    The scrip has rallied 140 percent in the last one-year.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Pennar Industries #stocks in focus #Stocks in News
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 01:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.