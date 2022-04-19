Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open higher amid positive Asian markets

April 19, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST

Goldman Sachs view on Mindtree

The research firm Goldman Sachs has kept neutral rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,744 per share.

The results were in-line with strong demand outlook intact, however broking firm lower EPS estimates by 2-3% over FY23-26.

It forecast 23%/13% dollar revenue growth for FY23E/24 and margin at 20%.