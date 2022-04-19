English
    April 19, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open higher amid positive Asian markets

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Markets are trading higher with Straits Times, Taiwan Weighted, Kospi up 1 percent each. US markets ended marginally lower on Monday. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,269 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,166.74-1,172.19 -2.01%
      Nifty 5017,173.650.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank36,729.000.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,173.65 0.00 (0.00%)
      Tue, Apr 19, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      NTPC163.209.25 +6.01%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Infosys1,621.40-127.15 -7.27%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy28423.20229.50 +0.81%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT32780.05-1574.70 -4.58%


    • April 19, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST

      Goldman Sachs view on Mindtree 

      The research firm Goldman Sachs has kept neutral rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,744 per share.

      The results were in-line with strong demand outlook intact, however broking firm lower EPS estimates by 2-3% over FY23-26.

      It forecast 23%/13% dollar revenue growth for FY23E/24 and margin at 20%.

    • April 19, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

      Results today

    • April 19, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

      Crude Oil Prices Update:

      Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising 1% in the previous session, as Libya was forced to halt some exports and as manufacturers in China prepared to reopen factories after a nearly three-week COVID-19 shutdown in Shanghai.

      Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $113.37 a barrel at 0020 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 2 cents to $108.19 a barrel.

    • April 19, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

      Mindtree Q4 results

      Mindtree has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 473.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, registering an on-year growth of 49 percent. On a sequential basis, the growth in profit is 8 percent.

      The Larsen & Toubro group company had reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 317.3 crore during the corresponding period a year ago. Its PAT during the last quarter stood at Rs 437.5 crore.

      The revenues at Rs 2,897.4 crore for the quarter registered a growth of 37 percent over the year ago period. On a quarterly basis, the growth in revenues has been 5 percent.

      The company had reported consolidated revenues of Rs 2,109.3 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. The revenues during October – December period stood at Rs 2,750 crore.

    • April 19, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 43 points or 0.25 percent. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,269 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.

    • April 19, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST

      RBI's State Of The Economy Report:

      Economy is not immune to negative externalities
      Widening trade & CAD with capital outflows weigh on external sustainability
      Strength of fundamentals and international reserves provide buffers
      Most sectors reaching or have exceeded pre-pandemic levels
      Bank credit has gathered pace, job market is gathering steam

    • April 19, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST

      Wall Street ends lower:

      U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday after a session which saw all three benchmarks slip between positive and negative territory, as investors contrasted Bank of America's positive earnings with surging bond yields ahead of further earnings cues this week.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.54 points, or 0.11%, to 34,411.69, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 points, or 0.02%, to 4,391.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.72 points, or 0.14%, to 13,332.36.

    • April 19, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

      Asian Markets trade higher

    • April 19, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

      Market on Monday:

      Even an extended weekend was not enough to perk up the Indian market that saw extended selling for the fourth straight session on April 18 amid weak global cues, soaring inflation and disappointing numbers from heavyweights HDFC Bank and Infosys.

      At close, the Sensex was down 1,172.19 points, or 2.01 percent at 57,166.74, and the Nifty was down 302 points, or 1.73 percent, at 17,173.70.

      Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Apollo Hospitals were among the top Nifty losers. NTPC, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, Coal India and Tata Steel were the top gainers.

      Among sectors, Nifty IT index fell 4.6 percent and Nifty Bank and PSU Bank indices were down 2 percent each. On the other hand, buying was seen in auto, energy and metal names.

      The broader indices BSE midcap and smallcap did better than the benchmarks but still ended a percent lower each.

    • April 19, 2022 / 07:18 AM IST

      Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

