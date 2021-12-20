MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 725: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Mahindra Logistics with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated December 17, 2021.

Broker Research
December 20, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra Logistics


We released our Logistics thematic report recently, wherein we have stressed on the growth potential of the Indian logistics sector and the upcoming opportunities for value added services players like Mahindra Logistics (MLL). We had assigned a Neutral rating to MLL, due to: a) near to medium term growth challenges in the Auto sector, b) owing to its rich valuation. The Auto sector has been facing challenges due to semiconductor shortages, which is impacting Auto production and the requirement for Logistics activity. However, non-Auto verticals like Consumer and e-commerce are expected to do well with an improved demand outlook. The easing of fuel prices (on account of excise duty cuts) will comfort margin. Over the long term, we expect MLL to benefit from a pickup in industry growth, growing need for integrated solutions, and MLL’s strong presence in the 3PL segment.



Outlook


We expect it to clock a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of ~18%/32%/58% over FY21-24E. The stock currently trades at 36x FY24E EPS. We retain our Neutral rating, with a TP of INR725/share (40x FY24E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here

Close

Related stories


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Mahindra Logistics #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Dec 20, 2021 10:32 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.