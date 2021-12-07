MARKET NEWS

English
Neutral Biocon; target of Rs 360: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Biocon with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated December 06, 2021.

December 07, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Biocon


We recently met with BIOS’ management to understand its business outlook in greater detail. Here are the key takeaways: After two years (FY20/FY21) of earnings decline, BIOS is well-positioned to revive earnings growth meaningfully. In addition to steady traction in already launched Biosimilars, BIOS has Insulin Glargine (Semglee) contracts starting 4QFY22. This would be further supported by b-Aspart, subject to regulatory clearance. The recent agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to market its COVID-19 vaccine further increases its business prospects from 2HFY23E onwards. We expect 36% earnings CAGR over FY21-23E, led by Insulin Glargine, scaling up of the Biologics business in emerging markets, and ramp-up in research services. We are yet to factor in the Vaccine business in our estimates. While the earnings outlook remains promising, we maintain our Neutral stance with a TP of INR360 per share (32x 12-month forward earnings) as current valuations factor in an earnings upside over the medium term.



Outlook


We value BIOS at 32x 12-month forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR360. We maintain our Neutral rating as current valuations adequately captures in potential upsides from a ramp-up in launched Biosimilars in the US.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Biocon #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Dec 7, 2021 12:39 pm

