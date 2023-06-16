MIC Electronics shares hit 52-week high on bagging orders from railways

The share price has touched a 52-week high of Rs 23.98 and there were pending buy orders of 114,856 shares, with no sellers available.

MIC Electronics share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit on June 16 as company bagged two orders from Salem Railway Division.

The share price has touched a 52-week high of Rs 23.98 and there were pending buy orders of 114,856 shares, with no sellers available.

MIC Electronics has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Salem Railway Division of Southern Railway Zone for providing of passenger information system in connection with Amrit Bharat Scheme in Chinna Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Erode stations and CAMC for a period of five years of Salem Division.

The aggregate value of the said work-order is Rs 5,13,92,406.65.

The company also received LoA from Salem Railway Division of Southern Railway Zone for providing of passenger information system in connection with Amrit Bharat Scheme in Tirupattur, Samalpatti, Morappur, bommidi, Salem stations and CAMC for a period of five years of Salem Division.

The aggregate value of this work-order is Rs 5,67,16,958.24.

The said orders are to be executed in 6 months from the date of issue of Letter of Acceptance.

At 09:36 hrs MIC Electronics was quoting at Rs 23.98, up Rs 1.14, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.

