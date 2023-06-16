English
    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,800, Sensex up 280 pts; IKIO Lighting lists at 37% premium

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with FMCG, pharma and bank up 0.5% each.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,800, Sensex up 280 pts; IKIO Lighting lists at 37% premium
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 10:24 AM IST

        Weakness in HDFC Bank is a buying opportunity for investors: Dr. V K Vijayakumar

      • 10:20 AM IST

        Comex gold price has immediate support at USD 1935: Saumil Gandhi

      • 10:15 AM IST

        Kalyan Jewellers jumps 12% on large block deals

      • 10:09 AM IST

        Hero MotoCorp shares fall over 1% as govt initiates probe

      • 10:03 AM IST

        New Listing | IKIO Lighting listed at Rs 392.50 per share against issue price of Rs 285 per share on the NSE    

      • 10:01 AM IST

        Nifty around 18,800; Sensex rises 240 pts

      • 09:57 AM IST

        TVS Motor gains on selling stake in associate company

      • 09:45 AM IST

        Samvardhana Motherson International arm to buy Cirma Entreprise SAS for 7.2 mn euros

      • 09:42 AM IST

        MIC Electronics shares hit 52-week high on bagging order from railways

      • 09:28 AM IST

        Paras Defence bags contract worth Rs 53 crore from DRDO

      • 09:26 AM IST

        Tech Mahindra appoints Mohit Joshi as additional director from June 20

      • 09:21 AM IST

        BHEL and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles signs MoU

      • 09:20 AM IST

        RITES has bagged a contract from Zimbabwe Railways worth USD 81.2 million

      • 09:19 AM IST

        Ramkrishna Forgings-Titagarh Wagons consortium wins Rs 12,226-crore order

      • 09:12 AM IST

        Gold listless as markets assess recent US data and Fed cues

      • 09:07 AM IST

        Markets likely to open firm on positive global cues: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:58 AM IST

        RITES bags contract from Zimbabwe Railways worth USD 81.2 million

      • 08:57 AM IST

        RBI approves re-appointment of Vasudevan PN as MD & CEO of Equitas Small Finance Bank

      • 08:53 AM IST

        Asian shares near four-month peak as BOJ takes the stage

      • 08:34 AM IST

        Market could remain consolidative for the next few days: Siddhartha Khemka

      • 08:29 AM IST

        India's merchandise trade deficit soars to 5 month high

      • 08:20 AM IST

        Bank Of Japan maintains policy balance rate at -0.1%

      • 08:16 AM IST

        Yen struggles before BOJ decision; hawkish ECB, soft US data dent dollar

      • 08:11 AM IST

        ECB in no mood to pause after lifting rates to 22-year high

      • 08:05 AM IST

        Oil prices dip, pausing after previous session's surge

      • 07:51 AM IST

        Investors can book profits in IKIO Lighting on 25% listing day gain: Prashanth Tapse

      • 07:45 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mostly higher with Straits Times, Hang Seng up 0.5% each

      • 07:42 AM IST

        IKIO Lighting to debut on exchanges today

      • 07:39 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

      • 07:26 AM IST

        S&P 500 leaps to highest close in 14 months; traders bet US rates near peak

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex63,214.44296.81 +0.47%
      Nifty 5018,772.4584.35 +0.45%
      Nifty Bank43,727.15283.55 +0.65%
      Nifty 50 18,772.45 84.35 (0.45%)
      Fri, Jun 16, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Dr Reddys Labs4,907.00103.55 +2.16%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hero Motocorp2,814.70-28.35 -1.00%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4031.3047.75 +1.20%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28657.00-42.00 -0.15%


    • June 16, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

      Weakness in HDFC Bank is a buying opportunity for investors: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

      There are two factors - one positive and the other negative- that are impacting the market trend now. The positive factor is the favourable global cues. The mother market US has shrugged off the Fed’s ‘hawkish pause’ and has moved forward. S&P 500 up by 7.7% during the last one month is a reflection of a resilient market.

      The negative factor is the weakness of Bank Nifty, which is preventing the Nifty from moving to a new record high. It is important to understand the fact that the weakness in Bank Nifty is primarily due to mutual fund selling in HDFC Bank to avoid the 10% ceiling in HDFC Bank after the merger of HDFC Ltd in HDFC Bank due in July. The weakness is due to technical and not fundamental issues. The weakness in HDFC Bank is a buying opportunity for investors with a medium term time horizon.

      Another significant factor is that there are signals of Indian manufacturing showing clear revival. This is the beginning of a cycle that can last 4 to 5 years. Capital goods will be major beneficiaries of this capex cycle.

    • June 16, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
    • June 16, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

      Comex gold price has immediate support at USD 1935: Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

      Gold prices traded firm, with spot gold at Comex trading marginally down by 0.03% at USD 1957 per ounce in the morning session. Gold prices rebounded in the previous session and closed with a modest gain of 0.80% as sharp declines in the US dollar and treasury yields supported gold prices to recover from their intraday lows. The US dollar has dropped to a fresh four-week low after hawkish comments from the European Central Bank president that another interest-rate hike is likely in July.

      The gold prices stuck in a broader range, and we expect the same trend to continue for the short term over the mix sentiment. The Comex gold price has immediate support at USD 1935 per ounce and resistance at USD 1984 per ounce. MCX Gold August future has support at Rs 58900 per 10 gram and resistance at Rs 59720 per 10 grams.

    • June 16, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
      BSE Volume Shockers
      CompanyCMP Chg(%)Today Vol 5D Avg VolVol Chg(%)
      Prince Pipes662.00
      1.08%
      		297.81k
      24,561.40      		1,113.00
      Lokesh Machines208.60
      12.24%
      		169.44k
      29,026.80      		484.00
      Bartronics10.12
      1.91%
      		262.78k
      48,925.40      		437.00
      IFGL Refractory337.70
      7.41%
      		16.05k
      3,031.60      		429.00
      Haryana Capfin66.00
      -4.91%
      		6.50k
      1,233.20      		427.00
      Kothari Product104.80
      2.19%
      		7.73k
      1,532.20      		405.00
      Palash Securiti139.95
      19.99%
      		13.88k
      2,814.80      		393.00
      MRPL69.74
      4.23%
      		2.09m
      437,550.40      		378.00
      Excel949.00
      7.27%
      		6.28k
      1,378.40      		356.00
      Thirumalai Chem201.10
      4.82%
      		60.14k
      15,837.80      		280.00
    • June 16, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

      Kalyan Jewellers jumps 12% on large block deals

      Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India jumped 12 percent on June 16 after a large trade happened on the bourses.

      Around 6.4 crore shares, representing 6.2 percent equity, changed hands in six block deals today.

      Moneycontrol could not immediately ascertain the buyers and sellers in this deal.

    • June 16, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

      Hero MotoCorp shares fall over 1% as govt initiates probe

      Shares of Hero MotoCorp fell over 1 percent in early trade on June 16 following reports that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs initiated a probe against the country’s two-wheeler manufacturer.

      After acknowledging a previous inquiry carried out by the Income Tax department regarding specific transactions of Hero Motocorp, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has initiated an investigation, as per news reports.

      News agency Reuters reported that the MCA will evaluate the association between the company and a third-party vendor in a case related to the alleged diversion of funds. Additionally, the MCA will also scrutinize the ownership structure of the company.

    • June 16, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

      New Listing | IKIO Lighting listed at Rs 392.50 per share against issue price of Rs 285 per share on the NSE    

    • June 16, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      The Sensex was up 239.48 points or 0.38% at 63,157.11, and the Nifty was up 71.90 points or 0.38% at 18,760. About 2095 shares advanced, 828 shares declined, and 117 shares unchanged.

      The Sensex was up 239.48 points or 0.38% at 63,157.11, and the Nifty was up 71.90 points or 0.38% at 18,760. About 2095 shares advanced, 828 shares declined, and 117 shares unchanged.
    • June 16, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

      TVS Motor gains on selling stake in associate company

      TVS Motor Company share price gained in the early trade on June 16 after the company sold its entire 43.54 percent stake in Emerald Haven Realty Limited for Rs 166.83 crore.

      The buyer is TVS Holdings Private Limited, a part of the promoter group, the company said.

      Emerald Haven Realty Limited ceased as an associate of the company effective June 14, 2023.

    • June 16, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
    • June 16, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

      Samvardhana Motherson International arm to buy Cirma Entreprise SAS

      Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Thursday said its arm Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV will fully acquire French entity Cirma Entreprise SAS at an enterprise value of 7.2 million euros (nearly Rs 65 crore).

      Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRPBV) has signed a binding undertaking to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Cirma Entreprise from Vinci Energies France, Samvardhana Motherson International said in a regulatory filing.

      Samvardhana Motherson International was quoting at Rs 82.52, up Rs 0.36, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.

    • June 16, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

      MIC Electronics shares hit 52-week high on bagging order from railways

      MIC Electronics share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit on June 16 as company bagged an order worth Rs 5.13 crore.

      The share price has touched a 52-week high of Rs 23.98 and there were pending buy orders of 114,856 shares, with no sellers available.

      MIC Electronics has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Salem Railway Division of Southern Railway Zone for providing of passenger information system in connection with Amrit Bharat Scheme in Chinna Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Erode stations and CAMC for a period of five years of Salem Division.

      The aggregate value of the said work-order is Rs 5,13,92,406.65.

