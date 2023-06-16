Taking Stock: Nifty, Sensex record closing high on fabulous Friday

Among sectors, PSU Bank index was up 1.4 percent, and capital goods index up 1 percent, while FMCG, healthcare up 0.5 percent each

The markets closed at record high levels on June 16 as Nifty 50 gained 137.90 points to close at 18,826. The Sensex gained 466.95 points to end at 63,384.58. Nifty 50 is only 63 points away from an all-time high level.

The previous record-high close was on December 1, 2022, when Nifty ended at 18,812.50 and Sensex at 63,284.19.

According to analysts, passive inflows due to FTSE rebalancing aided the sentiment. India was expected to see a net inflow of $150 million to $200 million, as weightages of several stocks like Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Punjab National Bank and Bajaj Finance have been increased.

Investors also cheered the government's discussions with Moody’s Investors Service, seeking a rating upgrade from the global agency. Moody’s has currently rated India at the lowest investment grade of “Baa3” with a “stable” outlook.

The top gainers of the day were HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Titan Company, while the top losers were Wipro, Bajaj Auto, TCS, BPCL and ONGC.

Among sectors, the PSU Bank index was up 1.4 percent, Capital Goods index up 1 percent, and FMCG, Healthcare were up 0.5 percent each. However, the Information Technology index was down 0.38 percent. The Nifty FMCG and Nifty Infra indices hit all-time highs intra day.

Meanwhile, BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.7 percent each.

A long buildup was seen in HDFC Life, Ashok Leyland and Max Financial Services, while a short build-up was seen in PVR-Inox, Lupin and Piramal Enterprises.

Outlook for June 19

Gaurav Bissa, VP, InCred Equities

Nifty witnessed a strong opening on the back of buoyant US markets, which was followed by consolidation during the first half of the trading session. The momentum picked up in the second half of the trading session supported by Reliance and Bank Nifty, which witnessed increased traction towards the end of the day.

Nifty as well as the RSI (relative strength index) has witnessed a bullish triangle pattern on the hourly charts which can keep the strength in the stock intact. Nifty traded within the striking distance of lifetime high levels and managed to close comfortably above the 18,800 level, which can push the index towards the 19,000 level in the coming days.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Indian equities are set to make an all-time high on the back of a strong rally in global markets supported by healthy domestic cues. Nifty continued its northbound journey to end at an all-time high on a closing basis, with gains of 138 points.

Falling inflation and healthy economic data along with consistent FIIs buying cheered the domestic sentiments. We expect the overall structure to remain positive with major events now behind. All eyes would be on PM Modi’s visit to the US next week, as it would bring in cross-border agreements with a key focus on defence. Sectors like Pharma, Healthcare, and Insurance companies would remain in focus after recovery was seen in monthly industry data.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​