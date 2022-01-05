MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Macrotech Developers shares rise 3% on better quarterly sales by UK projects

In Q2FY22, Grosvenor Square, London development had £110 million (Rs 1,100 crore) of pre-sales following the relaxation of restriction on international travel

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Macrotech Developers share price rose 3 percent in early trade on January 5 after its UK projects reported best ever quarterly sales in the third quarter of the current fiscal.


UK projects clocked record sales of £191 million (Rs 1,900 crore) in the quarter (Q3FY22). “We believe that MDL’s investment in the UK will be significantly repatriated back to India in FY 23,” Macrotech Developers said in a release.


In the previous quarter (Q2FY22), Grosvenor Square, London (GSQ) development had £110 million (Rs 1,100 crore) of pre-sales following the relaxation of restriction on international travel.


The momentum continued in the quarter and we had our strongest ever quarterly sales performance at GSQ with pre-sales of £177 million (Rs 1,770 crore). Thus, in just two quarters, GSQ has achieved almost £300 million of pre-sales.


Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories


With these two quarters of strong performance, the $225-million bond is likely to be repaid fully in the next four months from the sales proceeds, well in advance to its scheduled maturity in March 2023, the company said. “Basis current trajectory, we expect the project to be fully sold out well ahead of the business plan target of Q4FY24.”


Lincoln Square, London (LSQ) continued its steady performance and achieved pre-sales of £14 million (Rs 140 crore) during the quarter. The project remains on track for sell out over the next one or two quarters, it said.

At 9:20am, Macrotech Developers was quoting at Rs 1,262.20, up Rs 28.60, or 2.32 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Macrotech Developers
first published: Jan 5, 2022 09:40 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.