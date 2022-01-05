MARKET NEWS

English
January 05, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; IT drags, banks gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, IT index down 1 percent, while bank index up 1 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,972.95117.02 +0.20%
    Nifty 5017,839.3034.05 +0.19%
    Nifty Bank37,351.40511.25 +1.39%
    Nifty 50 17,839.30 34.05 (0.19%)
    Wed, Jan 05, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Bajaj Finance7,565.30222.30 +3.03%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Tech Mahindra1,749.10-40.70 -2.27%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank37348.70508.55 +1.38%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT38770.80-599.90 -1.52%


  • January 05, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices were trading higher in the volatile session with Nifty holding above 17800.

    The Sensex was up 116.59 points or 0.19% at 59972.52, and the Nifty was up 32.70 points or 0.18% at 17838. About 1550 shares have advanced, 1358 shares declined, and 81 shares are unchanged.

    The Sensex was up 116.59 points or 0.19% at 59972.52, and the Nifty was up 32.70 points or 0.18% at 17838. About 1550 shares have advanced, 1358 shares declined, and 81 shares are unchanged.
  • January 05, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

    BSE Bankex index rose 1 percent led by the AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank

    BSE Bankex index rose 1 percent led by the AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank
  • January 05, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday as rising fuel stockpiles in the United States raised concerns of declining demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.

    U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in the week to December 31, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported late on Tuesday. Distillate stockpiles climbed by 4.4 million barrels in the week.

  • January 05, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

    Nifty IT index fell 1 percent dragged by the HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis

    Nifty IT index fell 1 percent dragged by the HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis
  • January 05, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

    Bharti Airtel enters in JV with Hughes

    Hughes Communications India Pvt Ltd, (HCIPL) and Bharti Airtel announced the formation of a joint venture to provide satellite broadband services in India.

    The agreement, announced in May 2019, has received all statutory approvals, including those from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and Department of Telecom (Government of India) and the joint venture has been formed.

    Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 694.60, down Rs 2.60, or 0.37 percent on the BSE.

  • January 05, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
  • January 05, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    The Dow setting a new all time new high when the number of daily Omicron cases crossed  1 million in the US might appear as a paradox, but, this is a clear message from the market that the fast spreading less virulent variant of the virus marks the beginning of the end of the pandemic. Also, most countries are not imposing fresh restrictions impacting economic activity.

    In India there are clear trends from the market: FIIs are back as buyers having bought for 3 days consecutively and the buy amount is rising (Rs 1274 crore yesterday). This will be fodder for the bulls. 

    More importantly, news on bank credit growth is promising. So, bulls tightening their grip on banking stocks and bears running for cover may lead to smart rebound in leading banks, particularly private sector banks in which FIIs were large sellers.

  • January 05, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on flat note on January 5 amid mixed global cues.

    The Sensex was down 24.28 points or 0.04% at 59831.65, and the Nifty was down 7.00 points or 0.04% at 17798.30. About 1374 shares have advanced, 843 shares declined, and 96 shares are unchanged.

    Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Maruti Suzuki, M&M and Axis Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HCL Technologies, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

  • January 05, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 51.92 points or 0.09% at 59907.85, and the Nifty was down 1.50 points or 0.01% at 17803.80.

  • January 05, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    Indian markets are likely to open lower on the back of mixed global cues as caution prevailed among investors globally about increasing cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

    US markets ended higher amid news indicating that the Omicron variant causes mild symptoms leading to an optimistic economic outlook.

