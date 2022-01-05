Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; IT drags, banks gain

January 05, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

The Dow setting a new all time new high when the number of daily Omicron cases crossed 1 million in the US might appear as a paradox, but, this is a clear message from the market that the fast spreading less virulent variant of the virus marks the beginning of the end of the pandemic. Also, most countries are not imposing fresh restrictions impacting economic activity.

In India there are clear trends from the market: FIIs are back as buyers having bought for 3 days consecutively and the buy amount is rising (Rs 1274 crore yesterday). This will be fodder for the bulls.

More importantly, news on bank credit growth is promising. So, bulls tightening their grip on banking stocks and bears running for cover may lead to smart rebound in leading banks, particularly private sector banks in which FIIs were large sellers.