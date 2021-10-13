Infosys Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 11.9% YoY to Rs 5,421 crore

Infosys, the country's second largest IT services company by market capitalisation, has reported consolidated profit at Rs 5,421 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 quarter.

The net profit marks an increase of 11.9 percent year-on-year and 4.4 percent compared to Rs 5,195 crore in June quarter, on the back of strong revenue contribution from Daimler deal, higher adoption of digital transformation by clients, broad-based growth across verticals, and strong seasonality.

Daimler and Infosys had announced a long-term strategic partnership for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation in Dec’2020. Through this partnership Daimler AG will transform its IT operating model and infrastructure landscape across workplace services, service desk, data center, networks and SAP Basis together with Infosys. The total deal amount was about $3.2 billion.

IT services revenue, increased to Rs 29,602 crore in the quarter ended September 2021, compared with Rs 27,896 crore in previous quarter.

Revenue guidance revised upwards from 14-16 percent to 16.5-17.5 percent while margin guidance maintained unchanged at 22-24 percent.

The stock price have registered a 23.71 percent return in current financial year FY22 and gained 7 percent from July till today.