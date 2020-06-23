App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Info Edge shares jump 5%, Board approves raising funds via QIP

The board of directors of Info Edge (India) approved raising of funds through issue of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company by way of Qualified Institutions Placement.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Info Edge (India) share price was up over 5 percent intraday on June 23.

The stock witnessing a 1.46x spurt in volumes. It was trading with volumes of 14,718 shares, compared to its five day average of 5,020 shares, an increase of 193.21 percent.

The company on June 22, 2020, posted over 63 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 119 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 325.2 crore in the year-ago period, Info Edge (India) Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Close

Its consolidated income from operations, however, increased 7.8 percent to Rs 327.5 crore in January-March 2020 quarter from Rs 303.8 crore in the year-ago period.

related news

Commenting on the results, the company's CFO Chintan Thakkar said, "We continue to evaluate the unfolding situation of the pandemic. The billings were growing around 13 percent till mid of March in FY'20 Q4 and it took a hit in the last two weeks of the quarter."

The board of directors of Info Edge (India) at its meeting held on June 22, 2020 approved raising of funds through issue of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) to eligible qualified institutional buyers for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,875 crore in accordance with Sebi regulations, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock has gained over 72 percent in the last 3 months and was quoting at Rs 2,921.80, up Rs 151.20, or 5.46 percent at 09:59 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,950 and an intraday low of Rs 2,732.90.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 10:23 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Info Edge

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | Govt says green shoots visible, commitment to reforms will strengthen economy

Unlock 1.0 | Govt says green shoots visible, commitment to reforms will strengthen economy

Coronavirus outbreak | IRDAI’s new standard COVID-19 health cover may be priced between Rs 600 and Rs 3,000

Coronavirus outbreak | IRDAI’s new standard COVID-19 health cover may be priced between Rs 600 and Rs 3,000

Crisis along LAC attributable to mismanagement of Modi government: Sonia Gandhi

Crisis along LAC attributable to mismanagement of Modi government: Sonia Gandhi

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.