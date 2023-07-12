IIFL says IndusInd Bank may miss out entry into MSCI Standard Index; stock dips

The minimum FPI room required for MSCI Standard index inclusion is 15 percent

Shares of IndusInd Bank dipped in morning trade on July 12 after IIFL Alternative Research said the lender may miss out entry into the MSCI Standard Index due to not meeting the FPI headroom threshold.

At 10.45 am, IndusInd Bank was trading 1.01 percent lower at Rs 1,367.50 on BSE.

The private sector lender has updated its shareholding pattern for the June 2023 quarter, which shows that the FPI headroom available is 13.5 percent, IIFL Alternative Research said in a note.

The minimum FPI room required for MSCI Standard index inclusion is 15 percent. Foreign room is essentially the proportion of shares available to foreign investors relative to the maximum allowed.

Due to this, IndusInd Bank may miss out entry into MSCI Standard Index, IIFL Alternative Research said.

Exclusion of stocks from MSCI indices can result in substantial outflows as foreign investors and passive funds track these indices for fund allocation. Similarly, companies added to the MSCI indices usually see increased inflows.

As per IndusInd Bank’s latest shareholding data, promoters hold 16.49 percent stake, with the remaining 83.51 percent is with public shareholders, including 42.33 percent with foreign investors.

Q1 update

As per IndusInd Bank’s quarterly update for Q1 FY2024, the lender recorded a 21 percent rise in net advances to Rs 3.01 lakh crore as against Rs 2.47 lakh crore in the same quarter last fiscal. On a sequential basis, advances increased 4 percent.

Deposits also grew 15 percent on year to Rs 3.47 lakh crore and 3 percent on sequential basis. Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1.5 lakh crore as of June 30, as compared to Rs 1.4 lakh crore as of March 31.

However, the lender's CASA (current account and savings account) ratio slipped to 39.9 percent in Q1, its lowest is 24 quarters, from 43.2 percent in the year ago period.

“IndusInd Bank continues to report a strong trend in loan growth and we expect this trend to remain healthy, which is likely to support margins going forward. Deposit franchise too is growing at a steady pace with sustained focus on augmenting retail deposits,” brokerage Motilal Oswal said in a recent report.

Shares of IndusInd Bank are up over 12 percent on YTD basis, while the 1-year return stands at 63 percent.

