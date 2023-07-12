Closing Bell: Nifty below 19,400, Sensex falls 224 pts; IT drags, PSU Banks gain

July 12, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

The Nifty continued to trade within the range 19300 – 19550 for the seventh trading session. On the daily charts we can observe that the Nifty is facing resistance in the zone 19500 – 19550, around the previous swing high. The hourly momentum indicator has triggered a negative crossover and is whipsawing on account of the sideways consolidation in the Nifty.

Until we get a decisive close beyond the extremes of the range (19300 – 19550) we can expect the consolidation to continue. The strategy to trade such a consolidation would be to take a contrarian view around the extremes of the range. In this case we are approaching the lower boundary 19300 and hence we should look out for a sign of strength around the support and go long.

Overall, the trend is positive, and Nifty is undergoing time wise correction. Crucial support zone stands at 19300 – 19280 while the resistance zone is placed at 19460 – 19485.

As far as Bank Nifty is concerned, the Index continued to correct and traded in a downward sloping channel. It has now reached the lower end of that channel and also the 50% fibaonnci retracement level (44600) which should attract buying interest. We expect the Bank Nifty to start recovering as it has now reached crucial support zone. On the upside initially we expect it to target 45000.