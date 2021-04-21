MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | With metals outperforming Nifty, here're some stocks that could add lustre to your portfolio

In a pandemic-disrupted year, metals have emerged as one of the most valuable commodities – and we are not talking about gold or silver only. The outperformance of the metal stocks has left investors wondering whether to book profits here or to hold on further. With metals outperforming Nifty why your portfolio needs the lustre and which stocks to focus upon. Watch this video to find out.

