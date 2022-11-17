English
    Vesuvius India made fresh lifetime high. Right time to buy the stock or wait for a drop?

    With new capacity coming up for Vesuvius India in the next one year, we expect higher revenue growth, export opportunities, and market share gains. The risk to our assumption is lower steel production, inability to pass on higher input costs and the increase in royalty rate paid to the holding company. Should you invest? Watch the video to know more

