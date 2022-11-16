business Indian Hotel Industry Sees Strong Demand; Buy This Stock For Sector Upcycle | Ideas For Profit Lemon Tree Hotels posted better-than-expected results in the September 2022 quarter. Unlike its peers, which reported a QoQ margin drop, Lemon Tree was able to maintain its margins. With the second half being a seasonally strong quarter, we expect to see further uptick in demand. But is this the right stock to play the industry upcycle? Watch the video to find out