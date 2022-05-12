English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Voltas; target of Rs 1000: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated May 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on Voltas


    With UCP segment growth of 9.9% yoy coming in much below our estimate of 18%, Voltas’ Q4 was a miss overall. The loss of ~500bps in RAC market share yoy to ~18% in March, which management attributed to high competitive intensity in South India, led to the miss. EBITDA margins declined sharply by 268bps yoy to 9.8% due to lower gross margins amid commodity inflation and heightened competitive intensity. UCP’s margins fell by 522bps to 10.6%. Margins of the EMPS segment, however, were relatively steady at 6.9%. Management said it has taken measures to regain lost market share and targets to reach the prior levels by Jun’22. However, our channel checks suggest Voltas’ share was weak in Apr’22 as well. Margins should remain suppressed while VOLT tries to regain share.



    Outlook


    We cut FY22-24E revenue/EBITDA by 4-7% due to lower growth in EMPS and margin compression in UCP. We also reduce our multiple for UCP to 43x from 45x on higher CoE. Maintain Hold with a revised SoTP-based Jun’24E TP of Rs1,000 (Rs1,150 earlier).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Voltas
    first published: May 12, 2022 05:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.