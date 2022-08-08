English
    Hold Pfizer; target of Rs 4480: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Pfizer with a target price of Rs 4480 in its research report dated August 06, 2022.

    August 08, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Pfizer


    Pfizer collectively addresses 15 therapy areas in the domestic formulations with a portfolio of over 150 products that include therapeutics & vaccines. The company has been continuously restructuring its portfolio in the last few years to improve the productivity of its core brands. Fourth largest multinational pharma company in India with manufacturing facility in Goa with a run rate of 3.36 billion tablets per annum • Top Therapies: VMN, anti-infective, cardiac, gastro and respiratory; Top Brands: Prevenar 13, Becosules, Corex-Dx, Dolonex and Mucaine.



    Outlook


    Maintain HOLD as we keep watch on growth tempo in brands and implications of the VRS scheme for field force. Valued at Rs 4480 i.e. 30x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 149.3.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:51 pm
