PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Motherson Sumi; Target Of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Motherson Sumi with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated November 23, 2020.

Broker Research
Dec 7, 2020 / 04:54 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Motherson Sumi


We attended Motherson Sumi’s (MSSL) virtual investor conference on November 20, 21, in which the company spoke at length about its next five-year plan (2020-25) Vision 2025. We came away with a deeper insight on MSSL’s strategies for the future, each individual vertical and the company, as a whole. MSSL is a leading tier-1 auto ancillary with a presence in 41 countries around the globe through 270+ facilities, having consolidated group revenues of US$10 billion as of FY20. Its offerings include wiring harnesses, mirrors, bumpers, door panels, instrument panels & other polymer & engineering parts (25.3%, 19.4% 15.6%, 12%, 9%, ~18% of FY20 sales respectively). Germany, US, India, France and China (21.9%, 15.8%, 10.6%, 7.7% and 7.2% of FY20 sales, respectively) form the top five geographical markets while top five clients account for ~44% of FY20 sales (Daimler group at 13.9%, Audi at 12.5%, Volkswagen at 8.7%, Renault at 5.2% & BMW at 4.5%).


Outlook


We introduce FY23E numbers and build ~5% sales & ~20% PAT CAGR over FY20-23E. We are enthused by (a) continued focus on higher content per car and (b) clear direction on importance of profitable growth. Our numbers do not factor in inorganic growth and await sustained upturn in greenfield performance before turning decisively positive. Valuing the stock at Rs 150 i.e. 26x P/E on average of FY22E-23E EPS of Rs 5.7, we maintain HOLD.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Motherson Sumi #Recommendations
first published: Dec 7, 2020 04:54 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.