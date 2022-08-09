English
    Hold Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 247: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with a target price of Rs 247 in its research report dated August 08, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation


    HPCL reported lower than expected Q1 results with standalone EBITDA of - Rs125bn (Q4: +Rs 21bn; PLe –Rs61bn) and PAT of –Rs102bn (Q4: Rs17.9bn; PLe –Rs70.4bn), led by loss of Rs9.8bn due to steep marketing loss and excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel’s unsold inventory. Core EBIDTA adjusted for inventory and forex loss was at –Rs105.7bn vs Rs21.8bn in Q4. We believe uncertain geopolitical environment will keep diesel marketing losses high given 1) gas to oil switch from high spot LNG prices 2) global low inventory and 3) lower exports from China and Russia.


    Outlook


    We lower our FY24E earnings by 45% and downgrade to ‘HOLD’ from ‘BUY’ with a revised PT of Rs247 (Rs368 earlier) based on 7x PER FY24E (6x PER FY23 earlier) and add value of investments. We also lower our marketing margins assumptions and factor loss of Rs20.1bn in FY23 vs PAT of Rs30bn earlier.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation - 080822 - prabhu

    Tags: #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 10:56 am
