you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Heidelberg Cement India; target of Rs 215: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Heidelberg Cement India with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated February 13, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Heidelberg Cement India


Heidelberg cement (HEIM) reported EBITDA below ours/consensus estimates by 10%/13% with miss across the fronts. Volumes dropped sharply by 5.5% YoY. While, higher prices helped it to expand EBITDA/t by 10% YoY. HEIM's EBITDA/EPS grew at a CAGR of 26%/68% over FY16-FY20, predominantly led by strong revival in region's pricing. EBITDA/t grew at CAGR of 23% while volumes grew marginally at a rate of 2.5%. Region is going to see sizeable capacity addition (12-14mnt) over next couple of years coupled with entry of three new players. HEIM is expanding capacity by 15% to 6.3mnt (to become operational by Q4FY21 in phases) through debottlenecking. However, we believe that contraction in margins would offset volume growth largely.



Outlook


Hence, we expect EPS to grow at a CAGR of 2% over FY20e-FY22e. Given the peaked out margins and slow earnings growth, we downgrade the stock to Hold with TP of Rs215, EV/EBITDA of 8.5x FY21e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 24, 2020 11:01 am

tags #Heidelberg Cement India #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.