172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-havells-india-target-of-rs-700-prabhudas-lilladher-6060111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala: Webinar on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Havells India; target of Rs 700: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Havells India with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Havells India


We increase FY21/FY22/FY23 estimates by 29.6%/ 13.8%/ 12.3% and upgrade the stock from Reduce to Hold given 1) resilient demand recovery in consumer & residential segments 2) strong performance in ECD with market share gains 3) likely gains in Lloyd AC with government’s Atma-nirbhar drive HAVL’s consumer & residential segment (75% of sales) is showing strong momentum by growing in mid-teens with market share gains even as B2B segment is also showing signs of a steady recovery. Lloyd AC is benefitting from a low base and reduced dependence on imports due to its in-house manufacturing which would further benefit from Govt’s thrust on atmanirbhar initiative in Room AC. We expect HAVL’s to retain some benefits from its cost savings measures and expect margins to expand by 280bps to 13.7% over FY20-23. We estimate 18.4% PAT CAGR over FY20-23.


Outlook


We assign a target price of Rs700 @36xFY23 EPS (earlier 33xFY23EPS). Upgrade to HOLD. Extent of cost control and Lloyd Refrigerator success are key monitorables.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #Havells India #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.