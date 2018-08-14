App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Graphite India; target of Rs 1165: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on Graphite India with a target price of Rs 1165 in its research report dated August 06, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Centrum's research report on Graphite India


We continue to remain positive on prospects of Graphite India (GIL) led by our view of electrode industry remaining in an upcycle for next few years as postulated in our recent sector report. We continue to expect extremely strong earningstrajectory for GIL in next few years with peak earnings in FY19E and moderation kicking in from FY20E/21E. GIL remains the best bet to play the electrode upcycle with healthy balance sheet, strong adj. FCF generation, high dividend payout andstrong management pedigree.


Outlook


GIL reported another record earnings performance in Q1 which was well above expectations. We continue to value the stock on our conservative 5 year cash flow methodology to arrive at a revised fair value of Rs1165. Maintain Hold.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 14, 2018 03:50 pm

tags #Centrum #Graphite India #Hold #Recommendations

