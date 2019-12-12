Hold Bajaj Auto target of Rs 3400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 3400 in its research report dated December 10, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto
Lower channel inventory coupled with highest share of exports (45% contribution which is immune to BS6 emission) makes BAL better placed in transitory phase of BS6. BAL also has a relatively higher share of premium bikes (40% contribution) where the price increase due to BS6 norms is relatively less as compared to entry level bikes which further reduces impact. BAL is likely to outpace the industry volume growth given the lower impact of BS 6 transition and healthy growth in exports. We expect mid single digit growth in FY21 for BAL as against flattish volumes for the industry. We introduce FY2022 earnings estimates in this note and rollover our target multiple on average of FY2021 and FY2022 earnings.
Outlook
We upgrade our recommendation on Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL) to “Hold” from “Reduce” with a revised price target of Rs 3,400.
For all recommendations report, click hereDisclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.