you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Apcotex Industries; target of Rs 205: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Apcotex Industries with a target price of Rs 205 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Apcotex Industries


Apcotex reported a dismal topline performance with revenue falling 2% YoY to Rs 146.7 crore, impacted by lower volume growth due to capacity constraints at Valia plant and poor realisation on the back of a fall in key raw material prices. Lower raw material prices improved gross margins to 33.4% (up 340 bps YoY) which in turn led to EBITDA margin expansion by 80 bps YoY at 12.3%. This led EBITDA growth of 5.5% YoY to Rs 18.1 crore. Lower other income was on account of mark to market losses on equity investments. However, the same was negated by lower tax rate (28.1% vs. 31.5% in Q1FY19) to some extent during the quarter. PAT remained almost flat at Rs 11.4 crore against Rs 11.2 crore in Q1FY19.


Outlook


Hence, we cut our P/E multiple to 16x (implied EV/EBITDA ~9.6x) from 18x on FY21E and arrive at a target price of Rs 205, with a potential upside of 8%. We maintain HOLD rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Apcotex Industries #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

