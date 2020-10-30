172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-accelya-solutions-target-of-rs-1070-icici-direct-6040531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Accelya Solutions; target of Rs 1070: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Accelya Solutions with a target price of Rs 1070 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Accelya Solutions


Accelya reported dismal Q1FY21 (June ending) results mainly led by exposure to airline sector. Revenues fell 5.1% QoQ, 46.7% YoY to Rs 59.2 crore mainly led by higher refund income in previous quarter. EBIT margins were at 3.4% vs. 4.5% in Q4FY20. Employee cost increased in the quarter due to restoration of salaries (compared to salary cuts in previous quarter). PAT declined 42.5% QoQ to Rs 2.0 crore mainly led by higher tax expenses. We have introduce FY23E estimates in the current quarter.



Outlook


Hence, we revise our target price downwards to Rs 1070/ share (17x FY23E EPS, 3.5x FY23E sales) and downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD recommendation.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 04:26 pm

tags #Accelya Solutions #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

