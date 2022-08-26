English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Eicher Motors revs down as finance chief heads for the door, but analysts remain upbeat

    The company did not elaborate on reasons for Kaleeswaran Arunachalam’s resignation.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 26, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Eicher Motors fell over one percent on August 26 after the chief finance officer resigned, the latest in a string of seniors who have exited the two wheeler maker in the last one year.

    “We wish to inform you that Mr Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel, has tendered his resignation which will take effect at the close of the working hours on 2 September,” the company said in a filing on August 25.

    The firm did not elaborate on reasons for the resignation.

    The news sent the stock down about 1.4 percent to Rs 3426.20 as of 9.19 am. The drop comes after a 33 percent jump in the last six months on new launches and improvement in demand.

    Follow our live blog for more markets update

    Close

    Related stories

    The series of exits at the company began with the resignation of Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari in August last year. On his heels, Lalit Malik, chief commercial officer, quit. National business head Pankaj Sharma also resigned.

    Analysts, meanwhile, remain positive. HDFC Securities in its recent report said new launches and exports will be growth drivers for the company.

    “The firm is seeing strong demand from its key markets. The management believes that, in exports, it is at a stage where they were in the domestic market in FY11, and expect to see sustained growth in the coming years,” said the broker.

    However, the recent sharp run-up has diminished any upside. HDFC has a target of Rs 3,333 that has already been met.

    ICICI Securities also has a positive view on the stock with a target of Rs 3,695. This translates into an upside of seven percent.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Eicher Motors #Royal Enfield #Stock Edge
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 09:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.