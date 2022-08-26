English
    August 26, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,600, Sensex gains 400 pts; Syrma SGS Technology lists with premium

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil & gas, capital goods, IT and metal indices up 1 percent each.

    • August 26, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices extended the early gains and trading near the day's high levels.

      The Sensex was up 391.43 points or 0.67% at 59166.15, and the Nifty was up 116.90 points or 0.67% at 17639.40. About 2111 shares have advanced, 751 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.

    • August 26, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

      Bulk Deal in Syrma SGS Technology

      14,25,958 shares of Syrma SGS Technology change hands on NSE at Rs 273.65 for Rs 39.02 crore.

      Syrma SGS Technology shares got listed at Rs 262 on the BSE against issue price of Rs 220, while the opening on the National Stock Exchange was at Rs 260.

      Syrma SGS Technology was quoting at Rs 287.55, up Rs 67.55, or 30.70 percent on the BSE.

    • August 26, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      Syrma SGS Technology lists at Rs 262

      Syrma SGS Technology shares clocked 19 percent gains on August 26 debut marking the first listing in the last three months.

      The stock listed at Rs 262 on the BSE against issue price of Rs 220, while the opening on the National Stock Exchange was at Rs 260.

      The recovery in equity markets and strong subscription data, along with good financial performance of the company, boosted the stock price on day one at Dalal Street.

    • August 26, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Srikakulam facility. 

      In July, the company informed about the inspection conducted by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) at the formulations manufacturing facility (FTO 11) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. Now the agency has concluded that the inspection is "closed".

    • August 26, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

      BSE Auto index added 0.7 percent led by the Escorts, Ashok Leyland, M&M

    • August 26, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

      Rolex Rings Large Trade | 34.8 lakh shares (12.8% Equity) worth Rs 597 crore change hands at Rs 1,715.2 per share.          

      Rolex Rings was quoting at Rs 1,722.45, down Rs 38.80, or 2.20 percent.

    • August 26, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

      Nifty Information Technology index rose 1 percent led by the Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, L&T Infotech

    • August 26, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

      The comprehensive stimulus measures being announced by the Chinese authorities indicate the severity of the economic slump that China is going through.

      The deepening real estate crisis will impact economic growth severely since real estate accounts for almost 30% of Chinese GDP.

      Another challenge for the Chinese economy is that their central bank is loosening monetary policy when the rest of the world is tightening policy. This will further aggravate capital outflows from China impacting their capital market which is already under severe strain.

    • August 26, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      Even though markets are focused on what the Fed chief Jerome Powel will say at Jackson Hole today, his comments are unlikely to trigger a market trend. Market knows, and has discounted, a hawkish Fed.

      More important will be the trends in the economy like the employment numbers. On this front there is optimism like the latest US unemployment claims which have come lower than expectations. This indicates a tight labor market and strong economy. In brief, the  possibility of a soft landing for the US economy is increasing. This is good news for the market.

      Back home in India yesterday's 200 point correction from the peak in Nifty is due to expiry issues. This remains a 'buy on dips' market for the near term. Bank Nifty appears to be the strongest segment.

    • August 26, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • August 26, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      Adani-RRPR update

      RRPR is not a party to the SEBI Order dated 27th November 2020, Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited, subsidiary of Adani Enterprise, has responded to the RRPR Letter.

      The Warrant Exercise Notice has been issued by VCPL under a contract which is binding on RRPR. RRPR is therefore obligated to comply with its contractual obligations.

      Performance of obligations by RRPR pursuant to the Warrant Exercise Notice will not result in violation of the SEBI Order as there is no, direct or indirect, dealing in any securities of Mr. Prannoy Roy or Mrs. Radhika Roy pursuant to the exercise of the warrants by VCPL and allotment of shares by RRPR

      VCPL therefore does not agree with RRPR that prior written approval from SEBI is required for allotment of shares to VCPL on exercise of warrants, it added.

       Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 3,109.20, up Rs 42.40, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

