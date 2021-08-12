Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari has resigned, says Eicher Motors

Representative image

Vinod Dasari, the chief executive officer of automobile major Royal Enfield, has resigned from his post, Eicher Motors Ltd announced on August 12.

Apart from stepping down as the CEO of Royal Enfield, Dasari has also resigned as Executive Director of the Board of Eicher Motors, the company said. The resignation will come into effect from August 13, 2021, it added.

Dasari would be succeeded by B Govindarajan, who has been the chief operating officer of Royal Enfield since 2013.

"Effective August 18, he (Govindarajan) will be inducted as a Wholetime Director on the Board of Eicher Motors Ltd and will take on as Executive Director - Royal Enfield," the company said in a press release.

According to Eicher Motors, Dasari has decided to resign from the helm of Royal Enfield to dedicate time towards his passion in the affordable healthcare sector.

"He recently set up and inaugurated a not-for-profit hospital in Chennai, and intends to commit his time towards the cause of building affordable and accessible healthcare facilities," it said.

Dasari, who was appointed as Royal Enfield's CEO in April 2019, said the last two years have been a "memorable ride" for him.

"From navigating through an unprecedented pandemic, to launching several digital oriented solutions; from growing non-motorcycle revenues, to expanding substantially outside India, we’ve had an amazing journey as an organization, and I am happy to have been a part of this," he said.

Dasari's contributions towards the growth of Royal Enfield were "significant", said Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors.

"Right from his unwavering focus on customer facing digital properties, to driving network expansion, to building several new service and solutions oriented initiatives, he has helped the company take giant steps forward. He also very ably led the company through tough and unprecedented times over the last year and half," Lal added.

On Govindarajan's elevation, the Eicher Motors MD said he brings along an experience of over 23 years in the company, along with an "astute understanding of the industry, with strong technical know-how, combined with a sharp strategic outlook and operational excellence.:

"Govind has led several turnkey projects for Royal Enfield and has been instrumental in growing and expanding our manufacturing facilities, in bringing a paradigm shift in our product quality, delivery and development process, and in setting up our two state-of-the-art Technology Centres in India and the UK," Lal said.