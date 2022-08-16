English
    Buy Zee Entertainment: target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Zee Entertainment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    August 16, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Zee Entertainment


    Zee Entertainment (Zee) is one of the largest listed media companies in India, which owns and operates a bouquet of 49 TV channels across 11 languages and also an OTT app Zee5. The company’s TV network viewership share was at 16.1% in Q1FY23 (17.1% in Q4FY22), due to pull-out of Zee Anmol from free to air (FTA).


    Outlook


    We marginally cut our earnings estimates and target price but maintain BUY. Strong ad recovery from H2 and likely merger consummation with no visible impediment, remain key triggers. We value Zee at Rs 300, at 20x FY24 P/E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Zee Entertainment - 140822 - ic

    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:54 pm
